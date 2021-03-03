Though Serena Williams is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the world, it was her daughter Olympia who stole the show in recently released mother-daughter campaign imagery for American luxury footwear brand, Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2021 collection. The Stuart Weitzman global ambassador and her three-year-old mini-me, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr. are pictured wearing matching outfits for the “Footsteps to Follow” campaign—an experience that “meant so much” to the tennis superstar. “Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” she said. “She is Mini Serena; she’s so cute and she’s so fun. Waking up everyday to see her so happy to see me is a feeling I never thought I would experience. While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person everyday. It’s the best part about being a mom.”

Photo Credit: Stuart Weitzman

Featured Stuart Weitzman styles as part of the collection include the LYLA 75 sandal, the square-toe LYLA FLAT slide, the NORAH bootie, the GALA LIFT GLADIATOR sandal, and the ROZA LIFT slide. Stuart Weitzman Global Head of Design Edmundo Castillo considered function and fashion when designing the styles. “I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship. The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the causal elegance of the modern woman.”

Scroll to see behind the scenes images from the shoot and click here to visit the brand’s website.