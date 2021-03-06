How Actress Kristen Rose Practices Self-Love

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Kristen Rose

The thought of self-love might sound self-indulgent to many of us, but practicing it can beautifully change your life. One of its live examples is the famous model and actor Kristen Rose. Overshadowed by work pressure, she was living an unhealthy life, where she was successful but at the cost of her health and inner happiness.

Most times people do not even realize we can be both happy and successful. We eat unhealthy foods, skip exercise, and are surprised when health goes downhill. The same was happening with Kristen Rose. She was eating whatever she could get quickly and living for success. However, there is a limit to everything and her body started to disagree with her lifestyle.

For most of our lives, we don’t even think about how our bodies react to different foods. We keep eating whatever tastes good instead of how the food makes our body feel a few hours or even a day later. When Kristen started to turn her health around she didn’t know how good eating could make her feel and what foods she needed to avoid. Often time she wouldn’t even allow herself to eat a full meal because she was afraid that it would make her gain weight. It’s no secret that acting as women require a certain body type for many of the roles available.

Kristen started listening to her body and decided to adopt a pescatarian way of eating. For her, the change was not that difficult as she was already keeping away from dairy for a long time. It was definitely a better option than being sick.

There was one thing that bothered her in the beginning. How was she going to keep up the macro and micronutrient she needed without meat and dairy? As she started exploring the world of a pescatarian she discovered she could easily get everything she needed to be healthy.

Pescatarian meals can contain grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and a combination of seafood. Unlike diet plans like Keto, Paleo, and Zero-carb diet, this is not a weight loss plan. Instead, it is a lifestyle option.

The whole idea is to practice self-love and listen to what your body says. When talking about self-love, it doesn’t just mean looking good. A healthy lifestyle is the easiest way to maintain a hot body. If you start with self-love and take care of your health you can be healthy and a great body.

A pescatarian way of eating helps to provide the macro and micronutrients your body needs to be healthy. As long as you’re not allergic to seafood, it can transform your body without much effort. Focus on healthy items like olives, quinoa, nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, and other nutritional ingredients.

Combine this lifestyle choice with regular exercise and muscle strengthening to stay fit. After becoming a pescatarian, Kristen Rose had more energy to exercise and to other healthy activities. She even started going to Yoga, Pilates, and going to the gym 2 or 3 times a week.

Whenever you try a new lifestyle, it can be tough when you’re just getting started. You may fail many times, but if learn from your mistakes to get better every day you will get healthier. Today, Kristen motivates her fans to think about how to improve their physical and mental health. Her journey and transformation have inspired thousands of people to improve their own health.