Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | May 10, 2024

Eco-Conscious And Unbreakable: Duravo’s Promise To Modern Travelers

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | May 10, 2024
By Haute Living

The challenge for luggage is to have a lightweight, strong material that can withstand rough handling, travel conditions, and years of wear and tear. To address this, Duravo introduces its innovative Flexshell™ technology, a game-changer in the travel gear market—with durability and sustainability that lasts longer than conventional materials.

Matt Muhr, co-founder of Duravo, comments about the new luggage technology, “We developed Flexshell™ to provide travelers with a durable product that’s also mindful of our planet.”

Duravo’s products promise a blend of unmatched strength and practical design. The use of Flexshell™ technology ensures that their luggage is five times stronger than traditional plastics used in similar products. This is proven by rigorously testing the material and luggage through extreme conditions that mimic travel challenges—from weighted-tumble tests to harsh drop scenarios.  This high strength allows lighter-weight luggage designs.

Beyond durability, Duravo integrates practical features into its designs, such as ergonomic handles, smooth and silent wheels, and organized compartments. Modern functionalities like AirTag holders and USB ports address contemporary travelers’ needs, ensuring convenience and resilience. 

Sustainable Practices in the Luggage Industry

Duravo’s sustainable luggage practices are demonstrated through its manufacturing processes, selected materials, and product lifecycle management. Duravo chose the Flexshell material for its high strength and impact resistance and its inherent green technology.

Flexshell is a recyclable thermoplastic composite material based on polypropylene that is produced in a green process that utilizes no solvents, VOCs,  plasticizers, PFAS, or halogenated compounds. Unlike the common Polycarbonate plastic used for luggage, Flexshell is BPA-free.  The Flexshell material is also fully recyclable in common recycling streams.  Finally, the high strength of Flexshell allows less material to be used to archive luggage protection, resulting in not only a lighter product but also a lower overall carbon footprint.

The Flexshell production facility in Germany adheres to some of the strictest environmental regulations globally, with focus on minimizing waste and eliminating ecological impact. Duravo has also implemented a recycling program for end-of-life product.  Luggage shells are recycled or repurposed, which extends the life of the materials and reduces the need for new energy-intensive resources. This approach supports sustainable manufacturing and promotes responsible consumer consumption.

Duravo’s Vision for Future Travel

As Duravo eyes global expansion, it remains committed to combining modern technology with sustainable practices. Future enhancements anticipate evolving needs for connectivity and security in travel gear, positioning Duravo as a leader in the luggage industry. The company meets and anticipates the demands of environmentally conscious consumers looking for durable, reliable travel solutions.

Dan Cooper, a co-founder, emphasizes this direction: “Our expansion is geared towards introducing our advanced, sustainable luggage solutions to a broader audience, creating new industry standards.”

Duravo’s progress is evident as it shifts to creating luggage that offers longevity, utility, and responsibility. The market is evolving, and Duravo’s innovations will continue setting trends, proving that durability and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.

Written in partnership with Mae Cornes

