TripleOne’s Unique Model Is A Catalyst For Collaboration

Written in partnership with UAG LLC

Photo Credit: TripleOne

Modern businesses often leverage collaboration through various methods to maximize their potential gains. At the inter-company level, co-branding partnerships have become extremely popular even between direct competitors like Burger King and McDonald’s. On an internal level, there is perhaps no example more well-known than that of Google utilizing collaboration to catalyze innovation and increase the overall productivity and satisfaction of its employees. The latter is a refinement of organizational management trends that have been growing in popularity over the previous decades, utilizing more free-form formats based on ‘flatter’ organizational structures to ensure that each member is more comfortable in contributing to the overall success of an organization. Despite these benefits, a true system for decentralized business is yet to be established.

TripleOne aims to address this significant gap to reap the rewards of true collaboration and become a leader in the future of business through its fully-digital decentralized business model, of which it claims to be the first in the world. Through its concept that combines a bona fide framework of proprietary systems, structures, and technologies with a global community of participating companies, TripleOne is focused on serving a refined organizational structure for the digital post-pandemic world.

One of the most unique features promoting TripleOne’s egalitarian business ideals is the fact that users or anyone else cannot have any financial investments in TripleOne. It must be emphasized that the company aims to be fully self-sufficient, funding itself only through internal investments and funding from the personal money of its founders. This system ensures that the business is entirely debt-free and fully independent. At the same time, it assures that each user is assessed purely by merit, with their participation in the TripleOne system serving as the only way they can contribute and profit from TripleOne’s activities.

In the center of TripleOne’s decentralized model is a framework based on a global online community of users that recommend and decide on every business decision made by TripleOne companies. The participation of these users is encouraged through a comprehensive rewards system that dictates how much of the monthly budget each user is entitled to as well as their access to different perks in the form of various products, discounts, and services that may be availed from TripleOne’s partner companies.

Egalitarianism is one of the more significant values championed by the TripleOne model, and it is something that is encouraged every step of the way through its systems. Users are encouraged to vote in every aspect of decision-making, ranging from the choice of projects and ideas, investment options, users’ job applications for roles in TripleOne companies, comments of other users, and pretty much any other significant business decisions for TripleOne companies. TripleOne’s technologies ensure that each vote may be used positively or negatively and holds equal power for all users.

Beyond simple voting power, users are also encouraged to stimulate business activity by recommending projects and ideas for the future of TripleOne. Enhancing the system’s flexibility is the fact that these ideas can be basically anything as long as they reach approval by the user consensus. Some of the examples for ideas acceptable under the TripleOne concept include local businesses, online entrepreneurship, stock investment opportunities, and real estate. Users are incentivized to present their own project portfolios for other users to comment and decide upon.

As the logical continuation of this trend that TripleOne started, the concept of “decentralization” will inevitably be increasingly recognized as something with a very strong potential to become a significant part of the future of business. Through a decentralized business model, the world’s employees will be given free and equal power to contribute to the overall success of businesses. Checks and balances will be present in the structure in the form of the opinions of the overall organization, with general consensus being the main driving force for decision-making. Such a model promises increased innovation, satisfaction, and productivity with significantly lower operational costs.

With the advent of COVID-19 and the ensuing shift to more virtual methods, the opportunity to utilize technology and create a truly decentralized model has arrived. In light of the same, the business model TripleOne itself built and funded is only becoming increasingly attractive as the logical choice for the future of the enterprise.

If you’re interested in learning more about TripleOne’s proprietary decentralized business model, you can find out more as well as sign-up for their waitlist through the company’s website at tripleone.com. For constant updates and inquiries regarding this up-and-coming company, you may follow them on their Instagram at @tripleone.