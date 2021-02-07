Photo Credit: Still Silver

Model Camille Kostek celebrated her Haute Living cover in the hautest way possible: wearing thousands of dollars of diamonds from Mayors Jewelers and arriving in a 2021 Ferrari F8 Spider.

Haute Living kicked off Super Bowl LV weekend in a winning way, by hosting a cover celebration bash for model and cover star Camille Kostek.

Prior to attending the intimate gathering at Tampa Bay hot spot Meat Market, which was powered by Eon Mist, the 28-year-old model — who happens to also be the girlfriend of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Rob Gronkowski — was whisked off to Mayors Jewelry Tampa Bay with her sister, Alina, where she spent some time picking out which baubles she’d wear to the celebration. She decided on almost a million dollars worth of diamonds, including the $38,350 18k White Gold Oval Ruby & Diamond Bracelet (a nod to the Buccaneers), $25,850 18K with White Gold earrings, which feature over 934 round diamonds, and the $15,000 18kt white gold 2.05 ctw Double Halo Pendant, all by Mayors High Jewelry by @UneekJewelery; a Mayors High Jewelry by JB Star $20,750 Platinum 1.80 cttw Ruby & 1.70 cttw Diamond Diamond Band; and the $12,000 Marquesa Collection by Roberto Coin Platinum 1.8ctw Diamond Print Band.

She put on a gorgeous print jumpsuit and jumped into her waiting chauffeured 2021 Ferrari F8 Spider in Bianco Avus before arriving at Meat Market, where she was greeted by a pair of Ferrari Romas, the new mid-front-engined 2+ coupé of the Prancing Horse — one in Rosso Corso and one in Grigio Alloy — provided by Ferrari of Tampa and Ferrari of Central Florida. She was also, of course, greeted by her nearest and dearest, including her father, Alan, mother Christina, as well as her sister, and the Gronkowski family: Chris, Brittany, Glenn and Diane; Ferrari’s Kellvin Millard and Matt Randolph; and Haute Living‘s April Irene Donelson and Lauren Mosseri, all of whom sat at socially responsible spaced-out tables with plenty of Eon Mist hand sanitizer spray available on each and throughout the room.

Before her guests were treated to fabulous fare including white truffle kobe tartare, twin butter roasted lobster tail and duck confit, Camille, who dined on vegetarian-friendly items, gave a brief speech about appearing on the cover and her excitement for the big game to come, starting by saying, “Gronks in the house tonight!” and sharing that this was the last photo shoot before the pandemic started… and that the evening was super special for a different reason: her family and Rob’s were meeting for the first time! “It means so much to me [to be here with] my family and Rob’s family — they’re getting to meet for the first time. It’s really special to have everyone here.”

It was a brilliant and utterly dazzling way to begin Super Bowl weekend!