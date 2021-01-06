gucci dec/jan 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
Kyle Kuzma
How NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True
Yvan Jacqueline & Deyvanshi Masrani
One-On-One With Parfums De Marly Managing Director Yvan Jacqueline On Pegasus Exclusif & Saks Miami Launches
Louis XIII
HAPPY HAUTE HOLIDAYS: The 2020 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here

Japanese Fusion Restaurant Ke-uH Opens At Acqualina Resort & Residences

Acqualina Resort & Residences, the award-winning South Florida ultra-luxury enclave in Sunny Isles Beach that also includes The Estates at Acqualina, announced the grand opening of Japanese fusion restaurant Ke-uH in its AQ space. Ke-uH, the newest culinary experience at Acqualina, has a varied menu of tapas and shareable plates. Its location and indoor/outdoor elegant and modern setting overlook the Atlantic Ocean. It joins Costa Grill and Il Mulino New York as the latest high-end cuisine available to residents and guests at Acqualina.

Ke-uH at Acqualina 2
Ke-uH at Acqualina Resort & Residences

Photo Credit: Ana Linares

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ke-uH where our guests can enjoy outstanding Japanese fusion cuisine in a stunning environment,” said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort. “Japanese cuisine is so popular among our hotel guests and will become a new dining hot spot and loved by residents in our area.”

Ke-uH at Acqualina 1
Chef’s Nigiris plate

Photo Credit: Luxury Art Book

Ke-uH at Acqualina marks the third location of the restaurant, after the Ke-uH in Weston and Kazumi in Key Biscayne.

Carlos Delfino, Chef/Founder and part-owner of Ke-uH and Kazumi, worked with Master Sushi Chef Oscar Noborikawa to create the inventive Ke-uH menu with fine ingredients. Chef Noborikawa previously spent 14 years in Nobu Miami, where his experience was shaped under some of the country’s most acclaimed Japanese masters before being promoted to Executive Sushi Chef.

Ke-uH at Acqualina 3
Chef Oscar Noborikawa

Photo Credit: Luxury Art Book

Chef Noborikawa’s use of ingredients and balance is a signature feature of his work. He liaises with top suppliers to import Japanese Hamachi yellowtail, Uni sea urchin, octopus and sweet shrimp, Scottish salmon, Yellowfin and Bigeye tuna from Central and South America, and Bluefin tuna from the Mediterranean Sea.

The fusion menu will include everything from pizza crust to ponzu sauce, yuzu soy, truffle flavors, and aioli from personal recipes to go with sushi and non-Japanese plates like baby back ribs, sliders, and Kurobuta pork belly, as well as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Ke-uH at Acqualina 4Photo Credit: Luxury Art Book

“It’s the balance in every single bite,” says Chef Noborikawa. “For me, it’s the combination of the quality of product, the preparation, the respect of and care for every single ingredient and inherent discipline to create the perfect balance of citrus, spiciness, sauce for expressive sushi.”

“We are honored to be working with Acqualina to bring Ke-uH to Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach,” said owner Daniel Fernandez. “We are offering an elevated dining experience where family and friends will find something they will love and enjoy together.”

Ke-uH at Acqualina 7
Pork Bun

Photo Credit: Ke-uH

Ke-uH is located at Acqualina Resort & Residences, 17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL. Dinner is served from 5:30 pm to 10 pm seven days a week and The Bar at Ke-uH is open from 5:30 pm to 10 pm. Valet parking, all major credit cards accepted. For reservations or more information, call 305.918.6888 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com. Reservations can also be made via www.OpenTable.com.

Loader