Haute Living Celebrates Luis Fonsi Cover Launch With PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter & FYI Yachts At El Tucán

Celebrities, Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene, News

luis fonsi el tucan
Luis Fonsi with his Haute Living magazine cover

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Gracing the coveted Miami Art Issue of Haute Living is none other than Latin singing sensation, Luis Fonsi. To celebrate the launch of his cover, Haute Livingtogether with PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter and FYI Yachts, brought guests together for an intimate cocktail and dinner at Downtown Miami hotspot, El Tucán, where Fonsi was joined by close family and friends.

Ralph Navarro and Luis Fonsi
Ralph Navarro and Luis Fonsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Luis Fonsi
Luis Fonsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Águeda López & Luis Fonsi
Águeda López & Luis Fonsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

At the beginning of the evening, guests were welcomed with specialty cocktails made with Belvedere Vodka while DJ HushMoney spun his set on the stage. Guests were taken by the wraparound screens in the restaurant’s expansive space, which were emblazoned with Fonsi’s striking Haute Living cover image and logo, against a beautiful green background. After mingling and snapping photos during the cocktail, guests were invited to be seated for dinner. Dancers with oversized, feathered headdresses greeted guests as they sat down at their seats, while El Tucán’s signature dishes were served, including Chicken Wings Lollipops, Satay of Chilean Seabass, Rock & Roll Sushi Rolls, Tuna Pizzetta, Risotto Hot Pot, and more.

Belvedere Vodka
Belvedere Vodka

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Luis Fonsi & Rick De La Croix
Luis Fonsi & Rick De La Croix

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Pat Richards & Seth Semilof
Pat Richards & Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani & Luis Fonsi
Kamal Hotchandani & Luis Fonsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As guests dined on the delicious fare, the venue’s resident performing artist, Laura, sang a gorgeous rendition of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart,” after which, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the front of the room to address the crowd. He first thanked Fonsi for the greatness he has brought forth to the world of music as a whole, as well as his unwavering dedication and support for the country of Puerto Rico. He then also thanked the partners who were an instrumental part of making the event happen: Paramount Miami Worldcenter developer Daniel Kodsi and FYI Yachts Founder Ralph Navarro.

El Tucan performing artist
El Tucan performing artist

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani
Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Bru & Dan Kodsi with Luis Fonsi
Bru & Dan Kodsi with Luis Fonsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

A longtime friend of Fonsi, Hublot‘s Rick De La Croix—also in attendance—took to the microphone to make a special presentation to the Latin Grammy Award-winning superstar: two special edition Hublot Big Bang Luis Fonsi Sapphire watches. One was presented to Fonsi as a gift and the other was presented to him as a generous donation, to be auctioned off for his Luis Fonsi Foundation for his homeland of Puerto Rico, which was founded following the devastating Hurricane Maria.

Rick De La Croix
Rick De La Croix

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Luis Fonsi wearing the new Hublot Big Bang Luis Fonsi Sapphire
Luis Fonsi wearing the new Hublot Big Bang Luis Fonsi Sapphire

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Fonsi graciously took to the stage following De La Croix’s heartwarming speech about the friendship the two have shared over the years, and the incredible philanthropic initiatives that Fonsi has tirelessly continued to do over the years, making a hugely positive impact on Puerto Rico. Fonsi thanked De La Croix for his generosity and Haute Living for the cover story, which he mentioned he enjoyed very much. He also acknowledged his friends in attendance, professional basketball player Carlos Arroyo and MLB player formerly of the New York Yankees Jorge Posada—both also from Puerto Rico.

Luis Fonsi addresses the crowd
Luis Fonsi addresses the crowd

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Jorge Posada & Carlos Arroyo
Jorge Posada & Carlos Arroyo

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As his speech wrapped, Fonsi’s widely-acclaimed and world-renowned hit song “Despacito” started to blast through the speakers, bringing guests to their feet. Simultaneously, a parade led by El Tucán staff made its way through the dining tables, with several bottles of Dom Pérignon Champagne and sparklers in tow. Fonsi took to the microphone to lend his voice to his own song, much to everybody’s delight. Later on, artists Super Buddha, Alquimia and Gilda Garza gifted Fonsi with custom pieces, as well.

Luis Fonsi sings 'Despacito'
Luis Fonsi sings ‘Despacito’

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dom Pérignon parade
Dom Pérignon parade

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, Luis Fonsi and Rick De La Croix
Kamal Hotchandani, Luis Fonsi and Rick De La Croix

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As Champagne bottles were popped and the star’s hit records continued to play through the speakers, oversized dessert platters were served to each table. The incredible evening continued into the late hours of the night, celebrating one of the most influential Latin singers of all time—not just for his countless professional accomplishments and accolades, but also for his most impactful work: the work he continues for his country.

Martin Fuentes, Kamal Hotchandani, Thomas Guillaume
Martin Fuentes, Kamal Hotchandani, Thomas Guillaume

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Paige Mastrandrea, Luis Fonsi
Paige Mastrandrea, Luis Fonsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Alquimia and Luis Fonsi
Alquimia and Luis Fonsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

