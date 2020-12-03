Photo Credit: Annetta Powell

Most people only have one source of income coming in each month. Unfortunately, this can lead to severe consequences if you lose your job. Annetta Powell is a real estate mogul who has found success diversifying her income and never giving up on business.

Powell worked as a Materials Coordinator from the ages 19 to 24. At that job, she realized that she would never be wealthy working for someone else. “I knew I wouldn’t become a millionaire if I worked there, and that was my dream,” Powell says, “I had to quit and start something new.” She purchased her first real estate property for $18,000 USD and flipped it, netting $24,000 USD in profit. Although there were bumps along the way like the 2008 financial crisis, Powell has purchased, renovated, and sold more than 600 properties totaling $50 Million USD in real estate sales. In addition to her income from buying and selling properties, she diversified her portfolio by taking on a large number of rental properties, which bring in passive income every month. She also owns five tax franchises called Tax Expert and a Luxury transportation company known as Blitz Luxury Rentals that offer chauffeured driven party buses and luxury vehicles to anyone who wants to be chauffeured driven in style. “What I’ve achieved is bigger than I ever dreamed of. Now that I’ve put in all of this hard work, I truly feel wealthy.”

She’s passionate about helping others achieve her kind of success with real estate. Powell hosts classes on How to Become a Successful real estate advisor and how to create true freedom in your life. Her book Finding, Fixing & Flipping Properties has helped hundreds of people follow her formula for success. “I want other people to feel how I feel when I wake up in the morning,” she says. “I don’t want them to be tied down to jobs they hate. Real estate is a way to work for yourself, and I want as many people as possible to have access to it.”

The real estate market can be challenging to break into. Still, Annetta Powell is evidence that making a living buying, fixing, selling, and renting houses is possible. If this is something you’re interested in, she advises you to dive in and start your journey right away.