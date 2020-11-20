Chosen Family Wines
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines
Francis Ford Coppola
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Wine Tasting With Francis Ford & Gia Coppola
Bollinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
James Bond’s Bubbly Of Choice: An Intimate Look At Bollinger With 6th Generation Legacy Cyril Delarue
Greg Lambrecht
News
Coravin Founder + CEO Greg Lambrecht On Changing The Way We Consume Wine Forever
Mike Tyson
Celebrities
Mike Tyson: The Lord Of The Ring Returns

Manny Garcia Shares The Secret To Entrepreneurial Success: Assess, Adapt And Advance

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Manny GarciaPhoto Credit: Manny Garcia

Written in partnership with DN News Desk 

Starting a business is like going to war. It isn’t for the faint-hearted, nor can it be conducted without strategizing. And as the king of your business, you must deploy your combative instincts to create a winning strategy. As the poster boy of a rags-to-riches story, Manny Garcia is every bit that commander that a business requires to succeed. His secret approach to entrepreneurial success is simple – assess, adapt and advance.

Assess

Garcia’s childhood gave him ample time for self-assessment. He says, “My childhood had two prominent things – time and my ideas to fill it with. I saw my mother struggling to put food on the table. It broke my heart as a child, but I chose to assess my willpower and my inner strength to see if I could pull us out of those dire straits. To assess myself, I started doing all kinds of small jobs in my neighborhood and earned a name for my hard work and dedication. My self-assessment empowered me to start my first business in the auto collision industry without any prior knowledge. Since then, I’ve always ensured that I assess every opportunity and obstacle, first from a distance and then up close.”

Adapt

For me, adaptation was a follow-up to assessment. Once I understood a circumstance or a crisis thoroughly and realized that there was nothing that I could do to change the situation, I chose to change myself instead. I conceded to the nature of the problem, learned to adapt to its demands, and often found that it helped me ease my way through all kinds of situations. Adaptation gave me a sense of control over myself and my fate.”

Advance

If an assessment is like surveying the battle terrain for loopholes and advantages, and adaption is to align with the assessment results, then advancement is all about taking action. Manny says, “The first big move in business is made up of many small moves first. For me, to advance is to give all you’ve got, to take the plunge – whether starting your business from scratch or buying out another business.”  

The simplest truths are often self-evident. Therefore, it might be easy for some to call Garcia’s strategy a bit obvious, even expected. But for him, “they are the foundation on which I have built my businesses.”

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Bianco Gelato-Blue Milk & Cookies Cone-1
News
November 27, 2020
Give Back This Holiday Season With These Miami Venues
By Paige Mastrandrea
Chosen Family Wines
Celebrities
November 25, 2020
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines
By Paige Mastrandrea
Celebrities
November 25, 2020
Iconic Beauty Isabella Rossellini On Sex, Consequences & The Demise Of Ageism
By Laura Schreffler
Brandon Marshall
Celebrities
November 24, 2020
13-Year NFL Vet Brandon Marshall Spills All On His New Health & Wellness Venture, House Of Athlete
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader