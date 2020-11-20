Reeve Yew: How You Can Change Your Lifestyle By Working Smart

Photo Credit: Reeve Yew

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

There are two ways you can achieve success in life: working hard and working smart. Reeve Yew is a shining example of how combining these two can transform your lifestyle for good. He is a self-taught expert in web development and now earns more than six-figures in revenue every month with his company Funnel Duo Media. But it wasn’t such a glorifying life for Reeve from the start.

Reeve’s early career

Reeve always dreamed of building his own business from an early age, but he didn’t have enough capital to begin with. And so, he started reselling imported products from China at the age of 15. He managed to make $2,500 every month through this venture.

Reeve was also passionate about web development. Back then, he didn’t get any formal training in this field, which led him to learn about web development by himself. He researched online, read books, and tried developing dummy sites to improve his skills. His efforts paid off while he was studying at university. Reeve developed various landing pages for international clients and made $27,302 in just three months.

This proves how you can keep pushing yourself to the next level to achieve what you want in life. No one would give you a luxurious house for free. You need to earn it. And the best way to do that is by being smart with your work habits.

Overcoming hurdles in life

Despite finding ways to make money during his teens and college life, Reeve was no stranger to failures as well. At one point, he ran into an empty box scam where he lost a lot of money. Reeve also once borrowed $5,000 from his parents to start a talent outsourcing website. This project hurt Reeve because he poured in hours of hard work, feeling optimistic that it would be a hit. In the end, however, the site failed to gain traction, and he was forced to shut it down.

This was a testing time in the life of Reeve. He had to overcome one hurdle after another but giving up never crossed his mind. He knew he had the talent, but he wasn’t getting the opportunity to showcase it. And after struggling so much in his career, Reeve decided to offer services to companies using something he had learned for so many years: building funnels, formulating marketing strategies, and developing landing pages.

He, along with his brother, Jackson Yew, finally started Funnel Duo Media in 2018. This was a turning point in his career. The company had the opportunity to work with some of the most famous industry names, such as Brad Lea, Mike Dillard, and Frank Kern. Reeve even spoke in the same event where stalwarts like Mark “Godfather of Internet Marketing” Joyner, Kevin “Shark Tank” Harrington, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Brian Tracy spoke.

Funnel Duo Media now makes more than six figures every month. Reeve also helps students transform their businesses so that they can lead a better life. He has helped over 40,000 students get started with their entrepreneurial journey through various marketing techniques and funnel-building strategies.