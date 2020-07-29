SHOP: Top 9 Products That Every Pet Owner Needs

Haute essentials apply to our furry friends, too. Below, find our list of the top 9 items that every pet owner needs to ensure comfort, health and style!

BLACK JAGUAR-WHITE TIGER HEMP COLLECTION

Photo Credit: BJWT Hemp

This new, revolutionary hemp collection from famed animal rescue non-profit foundation, Black Jaguar-White Tiger, BJWT Hemp Collection is a safe, THC-free, non-GMO and lab-tested product that comes in two forms: chewable tablets or tincture. The products also offer two different effects—relax or energize. If your dog or cat has anxiety from loud noises, travel or situational circumstances like the vet, the Hemp Night Chewable Tablets or the Hemp Night Tincture Oil will leave your furry friend relaxed and at ease. With the right dosage, they may even drift to sleep if traveling. For those that suffer from low energy, the Hemp Day Chewable Tablets or the Hemp Day Tincture Oil will leave your pet energized in a natural, healthy way.

Price for Chewables: $44.99

Price for Tincture Oil: $39.99

Purchase here

FURBO

Photo Credit: Furbo/Amazon.com

For any dog owner, a Furbo is essential. The high-tech dog camera will allow you to check on your pup at home anytime, anywhere. Not only does it allow you to communicate with your pet through a two-way audio system, but it even will toss out treats from the camera by the press of a button on its app. With a Furbo, you can always feel safe leaving your pet at home during the day or night.

Price: $199

Purchase it here

CASPER DOG BED

Photo Credit: Casper/Nordstrom.com

Why shouldn’t your pet sleep like a king or queen? The luxurious Casper Dog Bed has been crafted to suit canine behavior and comfort, just as the esteemed brand does with human beds.

Price: $225

Purchase it here

WILD ONE PET CARRIER

Photo Credit: Wild One/Bloomingdales.com

This durable and fashionable pet carrier from Wild One is perfect for traveling with your pets, whether by car or plane. It features double straps for easy carrying and a cutout so your pet can peep his/her head out throughout the journey.

Price: $180

Purchase it here

BAREFOOT DREAMS COZYCHIC RIBBED DOG SWEATER

Photo Credit: Barefoot Dreams/Nordstrom.com

This ultra-soft and cozy dog sweater will feel like a robe for your dog, perfect for early morning walks or cuddling at night during the winter. You can even match with your own Barefoot Dreams robe!

Price: $39

Purchase it here

RUFF PRODUCTS BARKBOWL – COLLAPSIBLE BOWLS

Photo Credit: Ruff Products/Amazon.com

Ensure your dog stays hydrated wherever you go. These collapsible, silicone bowls are durable, lightweight and heat & cold resistant. Take them with you to the park, beach, on a hike, plane or road trip and clip them right to the pet carrier or dog leash.

Price: $14.89

Purchase them here

ALLPETNATURALS SOUTH BARK’S – 3 IN 1 BLUEBERRY FACIAL

Photo Credit: South Bark/Amazon.com

This 3-in-1 product serves as a full body shampoo, facial cleaner and color brightener for your pet to keep them clean and fresh. It is made with natural ingredients that are easy on the fur, with coconut oil, jojoba, aloe, blueberry extract, avoado and vitamins. It also smells delicious! This is safe for use on cats, dogs, puppies or kittens.

Price: $19.99

Purchase it here

MAX-BONE AVA FELT CAVE

Photo Credit: Max-Bone/SaksFifthAvenue.com

This simple, soft and cozy felt cave is the perfect snuggle space for your cat or kitten that is easily transportable throughout any area in the house.

Price: $95

Purchase it here

K&H PET PRODUCTS BUCKET BOOSTER PET SEAT

Photo Credit: K&H Pet Products/Amazon.com

Keep your pet safe on the go with this plush and secure bucket booster seat that allows the car seat belt to buckle safely. The seat is washable and comfortable for an extended period of time for your pet, compatible to fit snuggly in the front or back seat of the car.

Price: $76.99

Purchase it here