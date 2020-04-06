Jillian Michaels
Master Sommelier Sur Lucero Shares The Perfect Wines To Pair With Your Easter Meal From Wine Access

Haute Cuisine, Haute Drinks, Haute Wine, News, One On One

sur lucero x wine accessPhoto Credit: Wine Access

Though this year’s Easter Sunday celebration may have fewer guests than usual, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy some fabulous wine—maybe even a little more than usual! To help make the holiday feel just as special as it should be, Wine Access Master Sommelier Sur Lucero exclusively shares with us some of his favorite picks to pair with your favorite traditional Easter dishes—like roasted lamb—and even extends some seasonal suggestions for your meal, like spring peas and pea shoots. Is your mouth watering yet? Good, ours too! Check them out below and click here to purchase.

sur lucero x wine accessPhoto Credit: Wine Access

NV CHAMPAGNE M. BRUGNON SELECTION BRUT

Easter is all about brunch here in Napa where I live. Think everything Hollandaise with this—Eggs Benedict with its slightly salty ham and tangy zip of the velvety Hollandaise sauce, or the even more luxurious Crab Benedict—paired with a clean, beautiful champagne like this M. Brugnon; you really can’t beat the value on this one too! Click here to purchase.

NV Champagne M. Brugnon Selection BrutPhoto Credit: Wine Access

2017 BRADBURY WINES CHAR CHAR CHARDONNAY RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY

Quiche Lorraine, anyone? Flaky pie crust, creamy custard and smokey bacon—or even better yet, pancetta—to go with this creamy, rich and elegant single vineyard Chardonnay. I believe this Chardonnay is the best value in Sonoma, and we’ll have this one all year; just wish we celebrated this holiday more than just once a year! Click here to purchase.

2017 Bradbury Wines Char Char Chardonnay Russian River ValleyPhoto Credit: Wine Access

2017 DOMAINE DU CLOS DU FIEF MICHEL ET SYLVAIN TETE CHENAS LES GRANDS GANDELINS BEAUJOLAIS

The fruit-forward nature of the Cru Beaujolais pairs well with the sweet and salty notes of a glazed ham, while the cool freshness of the wine also works wonderfully while grazing the Easter spread, especially a charcuterie board. If available in your local grocery store, pick up some spring peas and pea shoots—they absolutely scream springtime and this holiday for me. Make a salad with several types of peas—all fresh, some shucked like the English pea and others quickly blanched and sautéed like the snow pea, toss in a little lemon vinaigrette, shave a little pecorino or ricotta salata and crisp up some prosciutto in a pan; crack the pieces over the top for a beautiful spring salad to enjoy with your Cru Beaujolais. Click here to purchase.

2017 Domaine du Clos du Fief Michel et Sylvain Tete Chenas Les Grands Gandelins BeaujolaisPhoto Credit: XXX

2018 BEDROCK WINE COMPANY OLD VINE ZINFANDEL CALIFORNIA

Everyone does ham every year at the Easter table, but I love the beautiful spring lamb that is available in Northern California this time of year. I roast a leg on top of my favorite root vegetables after slathering the whole leg with dijon and cracked pepper. I’m always reaching for a spicy red with a backbone and some body—Bedrock is one of the hottest producers right now, making very serious Zinfandel from the Heritage sites throughout California. Spicy and bold, with finesse and elegance…not sure if I am talking about the wine or my leg of lamb anymore! Click here to purchase.

2018 Bedrock Wine Company Old Vine Zinfandel CaliforniaPhoto Credit: Wine Access

