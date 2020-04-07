Jillian Michaels
Celebrities
Jillian Michaels Shares How To Keep Healthy & Sane During The Quarantine
Eva Longoria
News
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times
Robinson Cano
Celebrities
There’s No Place Like Home For Robinson Cano: He’s Back In NY At Last
Aaron Paul
Celebrities
Aaron Paul Is Breaking In A New Role: Here He Shares All On His Top Secret New Role On “Westworld”
5th St. Gym
Celebrities
Adriana Lima Discovers Her Inner Power With Boxing And Martial Arts

Host Your Own Quarantine Party With These At-Home Cocktail Recipes From Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila

City Guide, News

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila - Make at Home Cocktails -1Photo Credit: Menin Hospitality

As we’re acclimating to our new norm at home, many of us have become more skilled in the home-cooking and mixology departments. Rather than settling for the mundane, we challenge you to spice up your Taco Tuesday with some festive cocktails to match, and host your own quarantine party—hop on a Zoom call and cheers with your friends digitally. Luckily for us, Miami’s beloved Mexican eatery and speakeasy, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, is still servicing customers even as their on-site service has been put on hold. With their famed tacos and quesadillas available for delivery directly through the site and also through third-party services like Postmates or UberEats, Bodega is taking it a step further by revealing some of their cherished cocktail recipes for you to whip up at home.

Below, we’re sharing Bodega’s top three at-home margarita recipes that will enhance any home quarantine party, any day of the week. And if you’re not lucky enough to be in Miami, you can still bring a piece of Bodega to your home to enjoy. Cheers!

Hibiscus/Ginger Margarita

Recipe: 2 oz Casamigos Tequila, 1 oz lime juice, .5 oz Combier, .5 oz Cordial, garnish: raspberries.

Directions: Shake vigorously, double strain, garnish and serve in a rocks glass with ice.

Cucumber Mint Margarita

Recipe: 1.5 oz Casamigos Silver, .5 oz Dolin Blanc, .75 oz Lime Juice, .75 oz Cucumber & Mint infused Agave, garnish: 2 cucumber slices and mint sprig

Directions: Shake vigorously, double strain, garnish, serve in a rocks glass with ice.

Pineapple & Spice Margarita 

Recipe: 2 oz Casamigos Reposado, 1 oz pineapple juice, .5 oz lime juice, .25 oz ginger syrup, .5 oz agave syrup, 4 dashes hellfire bitters, garnish: ginger

Directions: Build in mixing tin, add ice, shake, double strain over fresh cubes, garnish and serve in a rocks glass with ice.

Grilled Mushroom Tostada BodegaPhoto Credit: Menin Hospitality

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
work from home
Fashion
April 7, 2020
Top Luxury Loungewear Picks For Your New #WFH Life
By Deyvanshi Masrani
sur lucero x wine access
Haute Cuisine
April 6, 2020
Master Sommelier Sur Lucero Shares The Perfect Wines To Pair With Your Easter Meal From Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
tiffany
Fashion
April 6, 2020
Tiffany & Co. Supports COVID-19 Fight With $1 Million Donation To UN Foundation & NY Community Trust
By Deyvanshi Masrani
John Krasinski
Celebrities
April 6, 2020
John Krasinski Launches ‘Some Good News’ Show & Surprises Audience With ‘Hamilton’ Cast Over Zoom
By Paige Mastrandrea
Aaron Paul

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader