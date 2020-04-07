Photo Credit: Menin Hospitality

As we’re acclimating to our new norm at home, many of us have become more skilled in the home-cooking and mixology departments. Rather than settling for the mundane, we challenge you to spice up your Taco Tuesday with some festive cocktails to match, and host your own quarantine party—hop on a Zoom call and cheers with your friends digitally. Luckily for us, Miami’s beloved Mexican eatery and speakeasy, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, is still servicing customers even as their on-site service has been put on hold. With their famed tacos and quesadillas available for delivery directly through the site and also through third-party services like Postmates or UberEats, Bodega is taking it a step further by revealing some of their cherished cocktail recipes for you to whip up at home.

Below, we’re sharing Bodega’s top three at-home margarita recipes that will enhance any home quarantine party, any day of the week. And if you’re not lucky enough to be in Miami, you can still bring a piece of Bodega to your home to enjoy. Cheers!

Hibiscus/Ginger Margarita

Recipe: 2 oz Casamigos Tequila, 1 oz lime juice, .5 oz Combier, .5 oz Cordial, garnish: raspberries.

Directions: Shake vigorously, double strain, garnish and serve in a rocks glass with ice.

Cucumber Mint Margarita

Recipe: 1.5 oz Casamigos Silver, .5 oz Dolin Blanc, .75 oz Lime Juice, .75 oz Cucumber & Mint infused Agave, garnish: 2 cucumber slices and mint sprig

Directions: Shake vigorously, double strain, garnish, serve in a rocks glass with ice.

Pineapple & Spice Margarita

Recipe: 2 oz Casamigos Reposado, 1 oz pineapple juice, .5 oz lime juice, .25 oz ginger syrup, .5 oz agave syrup, 4 dashes hellfire bitters, garnish: ginger

Directions: Build in mixing tin, add ice, shake, double strain over fresh cubes, garnish and serve in a rocks glass with ice.

