Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Haute Events
Get Your Tickets For Haute Living’s Super Bowl Charity Dinner Honoring Jim Brown And The Legends
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

sbe Expands Katsuya Concept By Opening S Bar In Brentwood

Haute Cuisine, News

S BarPhoto Credit: sbe

After the success of its Katsuya-influenced S Bar concept as SLS Brickell in Miami, sbe is plotting a global expansion. It’s starting with an important location: Brentwood, the home of its first Katsuya.

S BarPhoto Credit: sbe

This much-anticipated hot spot courtesy of sbe founder & CEO Sam Nazarian, offers innovative cocktails paired with a curated, Katsuya-influenced menu by sbe Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling. The space features an indoor-outdoor experience featuring al fresco dining and a beautiful private dining room designed by Avenue Interiors and developed by Dakota Development.

S BarPhoto Credit: sbe

Mixology is a focus here. The venue offers fresh ingredients in its creative cocktails, that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate with enticing names inspired from classic hit Hollywood movies and songs such as “Purple Rain,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Stairway to Heaven.”

S Bar

A hybrid menu of signature Katsuya cuisine consists of vegan and meat items, including The Crunchies with crispy seaweed crackers, Sriracha Japanese Wings, and Crisp Vegetables & Shiso Summer Rolls, as starter snacks. Signature dishes include an S Bar Sashimi Combo, A4 Wagyu Beef Tacos, Crispy Shrimp Fingers, Edamame Dumplings, Wagyu Beef Gyoza, Robatas such as Jidori Chicken Tsukune and Grilled Duck Confit, Katsuya Sandos including a Hot Chicken Sandwich and Wagyu Beef Sliders, a selection of Crispy Rice, and an impressive Black River Caviar platter featuring Oscietra caviar.

S BarPhoto Credit: sbe 

Its Hollywood classic persona, originally conceived by Philippe Starck for SLS Brickell, evokes the spirit of an artist’s gallery in its intimate  neighborhood lounge, striking the perfect balance between cultured and comfortable. Located in the heart of Brentwood, neighboring sbe’s Katsuya restaurant, S Bar is open seven days a week, with special music elements such as live jazz or a DJ sprinkled into the programming Thursday through Saturday evenings.

S BarPhoto Credit: sbe

11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles 

S BarPhoto Credit: sbe

PREVIOUS POST
Rachel Zoe
Celebrities
January 22, 2020
Rachel Zoe Weighs In On 2020 Red Carpet Style
By Nicole Schubert
air dior x travis scott x jordan
Celebrities
January 22, 2020
Dior Announces Air Dior Collection With Jordan To Launch April 2020 With Travis Scott
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Fashion
January 22, 2020
Louis Vuitton & NBA Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Valmont
City Guide
January 22, 2020
The Setai Unveils The New Valmont For The Spa At The Setai With Signature Regenerative Treatment
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader