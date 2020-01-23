Photo Credit: sbe

After the success of its Katsuya-influenced S Bar concept as SLS Brickell in Miami, sbe is plotting a global expansion. It’s starting with an important location: Brentwood, the home of its first Katsuya.

This much-anticipated hot spot courtesy of sbe founder & CEO Sam Nazarian, offers innovative cocktails paired with a curated, Katsuya-influenced menu by sbe Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling. The space features an indoor-outdoor experience featuring al fresco dining and a beautiful private dining room designed by Avenue Interiors and developed by Dakota Development.

Mixology is a focus here. The venue offers fresh ingredients in its creative cocktails, that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate with enticing names inspired from classic hit Hollywood movies and songs such as “Purple Rain,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Stairway to Heaven.”

A hybrid menu of signature Katsuya cuisine consists of vegan and meat items, including The Crunchies with crispy seaweed crackers, Sriracha Japanese Wings, and Crisp Vegetables & Shiso Summer Rolls, as starter snacks. Signature dishes include an S Bar Sashimi Combo, A4 Wagyu Beef Tacos, Crispy Shrimp Fingers, Edamame Dumplings, Wagyu Beef Gyoza, Robatas such as Jidori Chicken Tsukune and Grilled Duck Confit, Katsuya Sandos including a Hot Chicken Sandwich and Wagyu Beef Sliders, a selection of Crispy Rice, and an impressive Black River Caviar platter featuring Oscietra caviar.

Its Hollywood classic persona, originally conceived by Philippe Starck for SLS Brickell, evokes the spirit of an artist’s gallery in its intimate neighborhood lounge, striking the perfect balance between cultured and comfortable. Located in the heart of Brentwood, neighboring sbe’s Katsuya restaurant, S Bar is open seven days a week, with special music elements such as live jazz or a DJ sprinkled into the programming Thursday through Saturday evenings.

11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

