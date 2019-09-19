In honor of the inaugural Houston cover launch, Haute Living hosted VIP guests for an intimate affair to celebrate cover star and billionaire entrepreneur, Tilman Fertitta, together with LOUIS XIII Cognac. The evening also served as the official launch of Fertitta’s new book release, entitled Shut Up and Listen!, as well as the soft opening of New York City’s newest hotspot, Catch Steak in the Meatpacking District.

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

To begin the evening, VIP guests were invited into the “Red Room,” where LOUIS XIII’s Steele Cooper led the room through a beautiful toast, inviting them to engage all five senses to experience the 100-years-in-a-bottle liquid. Both he and Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani made a special toast to Fertitta, celebrating his excellence and his incredible contributions to the entrepreneurial world, blazing a trail for aspiring business professionals.

The Houston Rockets team owner was touched by the moment and as he crowned the coveted decanter, he graciously wished for “great happiness and health” to those in the room and thanked Hotchandani for honoring him with the inaugural Houston cover of Haute Living. He also joked, “Let me tell you all how special [LOUIS XIII] is. People run into my restaurants [including Landry’s] and they don’t try to steal the house money. They run in and grab this bottle and run out!”

As the signature Baccarat glasses clinked, guests made their way out to the restaurant’s main patio, which opened up to several guests who enjoyed reading Fertitta’s new book and the delicious hors d’oeuvres from Catch Steak, including Roasted Italian Peppers, Vegetarian Chicken Parm and Bluefin Tuna Tartare.

Notables attendees included NBA legend Michael Jordan; NBA player Kevin Love; NFL legend and talk show host Michael Strahan; Adam Weinstein of Manhattan Motorcars; DJ Irie; Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm of Catch Hospitality Group; Stephanie Ruhle from MSNBC Live; Shaul Nakash of Jordache Enterprises; CEO of Jefferies Investment Bank Rich Handler; founder of Casper Mattresses Neil Parikh; Forbes 30 Under 30 inductee Josef Feldman of Tectonic Capital; John E. Klenner; founder of Muse Kathryn Minshew; Chairman/Founder of Four Hundred Tony Abrams; Founder of North Point Advisors, Dave Jacquin and many more.

