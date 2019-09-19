Sofia Symonds
Feature Stories
The Life Of Model, Actress And Influencer Sofia Symonds And What’s Next For Her
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life
LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album

Inside Haute Living’s Tilman Fertitta Cover Launch Party With LOUIS XIII Cognac At Catch Steak NYC

Celebrities, Entrepreneur, Haute Scene, News

In honor of the inaugural Houston cover launch, Haute Living hosted VIP guests for an intimate affair to celebrate cover star and billionaire entrepreneur, Tilman Fertitta, together with LOUIS XIII Cognac. The evening also served as the official launch of Fertitta’s new book release, entitled Shut Up and Listen!, as well as the soft opening of New York City’s newest hotspot, Catch Steak in the Meatpacking District.

Tilman Fertitta
Tilman Fertitta with his Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

To begin the evening, VIP guests were invited into the “Red Room,” where LOUIS XIII’s Steele Cooper led the room through a beautiful toast, inviting them to engage all five senses to experience the 100-years-in-a-bottle liquid. Both he and Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani made a special toast to Fertitta, celebrating his excellence and his incredible contributions to the entrepreneurial world, blazing a trail for aspiring business professionals.

Tilman Fertitta
Maximilien Pats, Steele Cooper, Tilman Fertitta and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tilman Fertitta
Kamal Hotchandani, Tilman Fertitta and Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tilman Feritta
Stephanie Ruhle (L) and Tilman Fertitta

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Houston Rockets team owner was touched by the moment and as he crowned the coveted decanter, he graciously wished for “great happiness and health” to those in the room and thanked Hotchandani for honoring him with the inaugural Houston cover of Haute Living. He also joked, “Let me tell you all how special [LOUIS XIII] is. People run into my restaurants [including Landry’s] and they don’t try to steal the house money. They run in and grab this bottle and run out!”

Tilman Fertitta
Tilman Fertitta, Kamal Hotchandani and Steele Cooper

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tilman Fertitta
Tilman Fertitta, Steele Cooper and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Louis XIII
Louis XIII set up

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

As the signature Baccarat glasses clinked, guests made their way out to the restaurant’s main patio, which opened up to several guests who enjoyed reading Fertitta’s new book and the delicious hors d’oeuvres from Catch Steak, including Roasted Italian Peppers, Vegetarian Chicken Parm and Bluefin Tuna Tartare.

tilman fertitta
Kamal Hotchandani (L) and Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tilman Fertitta
Tilman Fertitta (L) and Richard Handler

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tilman Fertitta
Paul Gerben, DJ Irie and Adam Weinstein

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Notables attendees included NBA legend Michael Jordan; NBA player Kevin Love; NFL legend and talk show host Michael Strahan; Adam Weinstein of Manhattan Motorcars; DJ Irie; Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm of Catch Hospitality Group; Stephanie Ruhle from MSNBC Live; Shaul Nakash of Jordache Enterprises; CEO of Jefferies Investment Bank Rich Handler; founder of Casper Mattresses Neil Parikh; Forbes 30 Under 30 inductee Josef Feldman of Tectonic Capital; John E. Klenner; founder of Muse Kathryn Minshew; Chairman/Founder of Four Hundred Tony Abrams; Founder of North Point Advisors, Dave Jacquin and many more.

tilman fertitta
Dr. Roshni Raj and Guest

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tilman Fertitta
Kamal Hotchandani (L) and Sabine Brown

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tilman Fertitta
Richard Handler, Tilman Fertitta, Stephanie Ruhle and Guest

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

PREVIOUS POST
Celebrities
September 19, 2019
Country Star Carly Pearce Opens Up About Her New Duet With Lee Brice Releasing Next Week & Touring With Jason Aldean + Kane Brown
By Kellie Speed
Andre Berto, Alfie Allen and Jorge Linares
Celebrities
September 19, 2019
Haute Living’s Emmy’s Dinner Honoring Alfie Allen With XO And LOUIS XIII
By Paige Mastrandrea
Rebecca Minkoff
Celebrities
September 19, 2019
How Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff Plans On Inspiring The Next Generation Of Self-Made Women
By Laura Schreffler
Amare Miami
City Guide
September 19, 2019
Inside Michelin-Starred Chef Cosimo Cassano’s New SoFi Italian Eatery, Amare
By Paige Mastrandrea
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader