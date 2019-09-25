Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Jennifer Lawrence is known for being Hollywood’s most lovable anti-celeb, a beautiful girl with a big laugh who tends to eschew convention, so despite the fact that she has a deal with Dior and wears designer goods to every run carpet under the sun, her wedding registry is surprisingly simple.The Oscar winner shared her Amazon wedding registry in advance of her upcoming wedding to art dealer Cooke Maroney with an explanation for all. Needless to say, because it’s JLaw, we expect these items to sell out in no time.

On travel-focused products, such as this indulgent cashmere travel set and GoPro: “I travel a lot for work, and these are a few of the best items I’ve found over the years to help me arrive feeling refreshed and ready to explore. Don’t leave for your honeymoon without them!”

On items for her home, like this iRobot Braavas Jet robot mop: “With my schedule, sometimes there is nothing better than a quiet night at home. Here are a few things that will help make any home feel cozy and organized, just the way I like it.”

On items for cooking, like this Le Creuset French (Dutch) oven: “I love trying new recipes, so it’s important to have the right tools in the kitchen. Here are a few items I love, and a few that I can’t wait to start using. Cooking for two is always more fun!”

On her home entertaining picks, like this wireless smart speaker: “I love to host people at home. Whether it’s a few friends for drinks or a larger dinner party, here are a few favorite party essentials that will make sure your guests have everything they need.”

Check out Jennifer’s full wedding registry HERE!