These Surprising Items Top Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding Registry Wish List

Celebrities, News

Jennifer Lawrence Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Jennifer Lawrence is known for being Hollywood’s most lovable anti-celeb, a beautiful girl with a big laugh who tends to eschew convention, so despite the fact that she has a deal with Dior and wears designer goods to every run carpet under the sun, her wedding registry is surprisingly simple.The Oscar winner shared her Amazon wedding registry in advance of her upcoming wedding to art dealer Cooke Maroney with an explanation for all. Needless to say, because it’s JLaw, we expect these items to sell out in no time.

Jennifer Lawrence Wedding Registry
GoPro HERO 7 Black, $324.97

Photo Credit: Amazon

Jennifer Lawrence Wedding Registry
Jet&Bo 100% Pure Cashmere Travel Set: Blanket, Eye Mask, Socks, Carry/Pillow Case Gray, $360

Photo Credit: Amazon

On travel-focused products, such as this indulgent cashmere travel set and GoPro: “I travel a lot for work, and these are a few of the best items I’ve found over the years to help me arrive feeling refreshed and ready to explore. Don’t leave for your honeymoon without them!”

Jennifer Lawrence Wedding Registry
iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6110) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop, $449

Photo Credit: Amazon

On items for her home, like this iRobot Braavas Jet robot mop: “With my schedule, sometimes there is nothing better than a quiet night at home. Here are a few things that will help make any home feel cozy and organized, just the way I like it.”

Jennifer Lawrence Wedding Registry
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-1/2-Quart Round French (Dutch) Oven, White, $349.95

Photo Credit: Amazon

On items for cooking, like this Le Creuset French (Dutch) oven: “I love trying new recipes, so it’s important to have the right tools in the kitchen. Here are a few items I love, and a few that I can’t wait to start using. Cooking for two is always more fun!”

Jennifer Lawrence Wedding Registry
Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in, $279.99

Photo Credit: Amazon

On her home entertaining picks, like this wireless smart speaker:  “I love to host people at home. Whether it’s a few friends for drinks or a larger dinner party, here are a few favorite party essentials that will make sure your guests have everything they need.”

Check out Jennifer’s full wedding registry HERE!

Loader