Photo Credit: Dior

What better sentiment to celebrate than love? Doing just that is Dior with its new and exclusive new range of accessories as part of the Dioramour line. Each piece boasts a symbol of love and its signature color, red, which also happened to be the favorite color of Monsieur Christian Dior himself, who called it “the color of life.” Hearts and flowers make appearances on the Lady Dior, Dior Book Tote and Mitzah scarves, pumps, silk squares and ready-to-wear pieces as well as the Saddle Bag and fantasy fashion jewelry, touting the “J'<3Dior” message. For more information or to purchase, visit the House’s website by clicking here.

Photo Credit: Dior

Photo Credit: Dior