LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

Dior Releases The Cutest Collection Of DIORAMOUR Accessories Inspired By Symbols Of Love

Fashion, News

diorPhoto Credit: Dior

What better sentiment to celebrate than love? Doing just that is Dior with its new and exclusive new range of accessories as part of the Dioramour line. Each piece boasts a symbol of love and its signature color, red, which also happened to be the favorite color of Monsieur Christian Dior himself, who called it “the color of life.” Hearts and flowers make appearances on the Lady Dior, Dior Book Tote and Mitzah scarves, pumps, silk squares and ready-to-wear pieces as well as the Saddle Bag and fantasy fashion jewelry, touting the “J'<3Dior” message. For more information or to purchase, visit the House’s website by clicking here.

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

Dior

PREVIOUS POST
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
Celebrities
September 11, 2019
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton
News
September 10, 2019
Louis Vuitton Releases Gorgeous Art Of Travel Campaign Featuring Iconic Leathergoods
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Karl Lagerfeld
Art
September 10, 2019
Fashion Photographer Simon Procter Gives Us An Inside Look Into The Life Of Karl Lagerfeld With New Rizzoli Book LAGERFELD: THE CHANEL SHOWS
By Deyvanshi Masrani
St. Regis New York
Fashion
September 10, 2019
The Ultra-Luxe Global Fashion Designer-Focused Hotels We Absolutely Live For
By Laura Schreffler
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader