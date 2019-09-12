You Can Create Your Own Magnum Ice Cream Bar At Saks Fifth Avenue

With the temperatures still in the high ’70s, we’re reluctant to let go of summer just yet. To help us hold on to the glory days of sunshine, Magnum ice cream launched a luxury pop up store on the fifth floor of Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store. Here, fashionistas and ice cream lovers alike can create their own Magnum bar for around $8/bar.

Inspired by the fall’s top trends with gold metals and larger-than-life gemstones, the Magnum x Saks Dipping Bar allows guests to create their own Magnum bar creation in either Belgian milk, dark or white chocolate. From there, you can choose a selection of toppings, such as unicorn gems for a magical touch or mermaid pearls for the added bling. You can also add salted caramel crisp pearls, and of course, in true fashionista mode, gold glitter confetti. Don’t forget to take a few snaps, as you’re not going to want to miss this gold Instagram content.

If you want to make your own bar, you’ll have to get in quick as the pop-up store is only available until Sept. 17. There’s no need to reserve a spot, just walk in and let the creative juices flow.