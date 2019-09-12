LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

You Can Create Your Own Magnum Ice Cream Bar At Saks Fifth Avenue

City Guide, Haute Cuisine

With the temperatures still in the high ’70s, we’re reluctant to let go of summer just yet. To help us hold on to the glory days of sunshine, Magnum ice cream launched a luxury pop up store on the fifth floor of Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store. Here, fashionistas and ice cream lovers alike can create their own Magnum bar for around $8/bar.

Magnum + Saks Fifth
Courtesy Magnum

Inspired by the fall’s top trends with gold metals and larger-than-life gemstones, the Magnum x Saks Dipping Bar allows guests to create their own Magnum bar creation in either Belgian milk, dark or white chocolate. From there, you can choose a selection of toppings, such as unicorn gems for a magical touch or mermaid pearls for the added bling. You can also add salted caramel crisp pearls, and of course, in true fashionista mode, gold glitter confetti. Don’t forget to take a few snaps, as you’re not going to want to miss this gold Instagram content.

Magnum + Saks Fifth
Courtesy Magnum

If you want to make your own bar, you’ll have to get in quick as the pop-up store is only available until Sept. 17. There’s no need to reserve a spot, just walk in and let the creative juices flow.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Maddie Poppe
Celebrities
September 12, 2019
How “American Idol” Influenced + Inspired 2018 Winner Maddie Poppe’s First Album, “Whirlwind”
By Laura Schreffler
DIORAMOUR
Fashion
September 11, 2019
Dior Releases The Cutest Collection Of DIORAMOUR Accessories Inspired By Symbols Of Love
By Deyvanshi Masrani
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
Celebrities
September 11, 2019
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton
News
September 10, 2019
Louis Vuitton Releases Gorgeous Art Of Travel Campaign Featuring Iconic Leathergoods
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader