Winemaker Darrin Low Gives Us An Exclusive Look Into Domaine Anderson's Wines & How To Pick The Perfect Pinot
Haute Living's Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton's SS19 Men's Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

An Inside Look Into FENDI Caffe + Peekaboo Bar In Harrods, London

Art, Fashion

Fendi CaffePhoto Credit: FENDI

For an exclusive, emporium experience, luxury fashion house FENDI has partnered with none other than London-based high-end retail haven, Harrods, for a truly immersive takeover experience. Taking over the Exhibition Space and Windows, the takeover includes a made-to-order Peekaboo Bar and a FENDI Caffe pop-up. Los Angeles based visual artist Joshua Vides reimagined the space with his “Reality to Idea” style, using eye-catching black-and-white graphics and his take on the signature FF logo in monochrome.

Fendi CaffePhoto Credit: FENDI

Fendi CaffePhoto Credit: FENDI

The Peekaboo Bar allows guests to completely customize their own Mini Peekaboo bag, choosing between 20 options for the body, 25 for the handle and seven for the strap. The choice of materials for the body varies from calf and patent leathers, among others, while the handle variations include plexi leather and glitter. In addition, the Defender cover for the bag is available in satin and a choice of colors, with the option to further personalize the bag with initials of the guest’s choice.

Fendi CaffePhoto Credit: FENDI

The Fifth Floor houses the FENDI CAFFE, with a special, Italian-inspired menu. Signature FF is everywhere to be seen, including in the signage for the space itself. Even enjoy FF sprinkled on your latte for a real Instagram-worthy moment.

Fendi CaffePhoto Credit: FENDI

A Shoe Heaven pop-up on the Fifth Floor also entices guests, as does the Men’s Piazza Pop-Up, with a special preview of the Men’s Fall/Winter 2019 accessories and the debut of the Men’s Baguette. For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here.

Fendi CaffePhoto Credit: FENDI

