domaine anderson
News
Winemaker Darrin Low Gives Us An Exclusive Look Into Domaine Anderson’s Wines & How To Pick The Perfect Pinot
louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Julian Edelman
News
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Sterling Shepard
Cover Story
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley
Cover Story
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

RIMOWA Launches Collectible Custom MetroCards For NYC Subways

News, Travel

rimowaPhoto Credit: RIMOWA

Following the success of its “Never Still” campaign in May with one of the greatest basketball players of all time LeBron James, Dior Men‘s Artistic Director Kim Jones and classical pianist Yuja Wang, RIMOWA has launched custom MetroCards available at select New York City subway stations. Limited to 250,000 only, the MetroCards showcase different types of travel on one side and a RIMOWA suitcase on the other side, all tied to the idea that “no one builds a legacy by standing still.”

RIMOWAPhoto Credit: RIMOWA

Below is a list of stations where the special MetroCards will be sold:

Stations where they will be sold
  • Broadway Lafayette (B, D, F, M)
  • West 4 (A, B, C, D, E, F, M)
  • Bleecker St (6)
  • Astor Place (6)
  • Franklin St (1)
  • York St (F)
  • 116th Columbia (1)
  • 8th Street (R, W)
  • Christopher St – Sheridan Square (1)
  • Bedford Av (L)
  • Spring St (6) 
  • Prince St (R, W)
  • 5th Av-59th Street (N,Q,R)
  • Canal Street (A,C,E)
  • Chambers (1, 2, 3)
RIMOWAPhoto Credit: RIMOWA 
 
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
MILA
City Guide
August 6, 2019
“MediterrAsian” Restaurant, MILA, Set To Open On Miami’s Lincoln Road Fall 2019
By Paige Mastrandrea
2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Haute Scene
August 6, 2019
On The Scene At The 2019 Hamptons Cup Presented By Cartier
By Laura Schreffler
Graham McTavish
Celebrities
August 6, 2019
Graham McTavish On Wreaking Havoc On “Lucifer” & The Apocalyptic End Of “Preacher”
By Laura Schreffler
resort
News
August 6, 2019
5 Spectacular Ways To Arrive At A Resort In Style
By Natasha Bazika
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

COVER_GREG NORMAN_MIA

Miami

Loader