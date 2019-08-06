Photo Credit: RIMOWA

Following the success of its “Never Still” campaign in May with one of the greatest basketball players of all time LeBron James, Dior Men‘s Artistic Director Kim Jones and classical pianist Yuja Wang, RIMOWA has launched custom MetroCards available at select New York City subway stations. Limited to 250,000 only, the MetroCards showcase different types of travel on one side and a RIMOWA suitcase on the other side, all tied to the idea that “no one builds a legacy by standing still.”

Photo Credit: RIMOWA

Below is a list of stations where the special MetroCards will be sold: