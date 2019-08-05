Chicago’s annual summer music festival, Lollapalooza, once again invited a slew of celebrities and fans to Grant Park for a weekend of live music, after-parties, special events and more. Headliners of this year’s festival included Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, J Balvin, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume and The Chainsmokers + other A-listers including Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and Hozier.

As to be expected, Ariana Grande closed out the weekend headlining a Sunday night performance, which brought in a massive crowd. The pop star debuted her newest single, Boyfriend, along with other hits that had the fans belting along with her. While the star has headlined other festivals like Coachella, this year marked Lollapalooza’s first female headliner in its history.

J Balvin’s performance was also noteworthy, as he served as Lollapalooza’s first Latin headliner. Following suit with Coachella, Balvin put on an epic performance, drawing in the masses for a lively set of chart-topping singles. Most noteworthy, he paid tribute to one of reggaeton’s biggest duos in the world, bringing out Wisin and Yandel, who joined him on stage and performed their 2005 hit single, “Rakata.”

Arguably the most crowded and lively act of the weekend was Lil Wayne, who has been dubbed as the unofficial headliner of the weekend. Bringing in the largest and most energetic crowd, he belted hits and remixes, most memorably the new chart-topping Lil Nas feat. Billy Ray Cyrus hit, “Old Town Road,” with his own rendition.

Other rappers who turned up the heat included big names like Childish Gambino, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and even Chicago-born Chance the Rapper—who didn’t officially play at the festival—but may as well have. He debuted his newest album, “The Big Day” on the first day of the festival, and performed some live renditions with album collaborators throughout the weekend who were part of the festival.

Always bringing incredible talent with unmatched style and heart, Janelle Monaé served as another force that powered the weekend, giving an incredible performance on Saturday, mixing genres of hip-hop, pop and ballads. During the weekend, she also took time to celebrate her newest campaign with Belvedere Vodka at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. In true Monaé style, the setting was edgy and impactful, yet incredibly chic, that led to a handful of picture-perfect moments throughout the evening. Hosting a special midnight brunch, the brand toasted with Monaé to her “A Beautiful Future” campaign—serving for Equality, Diversity and Self-Expression. These themes were also present in Monaé’s moving Lollapalooza set.

Highlights of the party below:

