Photo Credit: Eric Strachan

The Naples Winter Wine & Food Festival is one of the country’s most coveted and highest-grossing fundraisers of the year. Celebrating its milestone 20th Anniversary this coming year from January 24th-26th, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Fla., the food & wine festival is pulling out all the stops by making it a year to remember as they reveal an A-list lineup of globally-renowned wine and culinary names. Standouts include honored Vintner Saskia de Rothschild and Chef de Cuisine of Monteverde Sarah Gruenberg, as well as Piero Antinori, Thomas Keller, Emeril Lagasse, Ann Colgin, Charlie Palmer and many more.

Photo Credit: Mila Bridger

Holding court at the iconic Naples hotel, the Festival will span three days with different food and wine-centric events, each giving back to the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF). The opening festivities will begin on Friday with private chefs and vintners dinners taking place throughout the area in gorgeous private homes, leading into the grand day on Saturday for the highly-anticipated live auction. Each year, the Festival puts together lust-worthy auction items that bring in the big bidders, all benefitting the Foundation. Past auction items have included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, McLaren, around-the-world trips, private dinners at the world’s most famous wineries and so much more.

Photo Credit: Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite

As the Honored Vintner and Chef de Cuisine, both de Rothschild and Gruenberg will set the stage for the culinary-rich weekend, where guests will have the opportunity to taste some of the world’s greatest and most sought-after food and beverage offerings in one setting.

Photo Credit: Eric Strachan

“Year after year I have been impressed to see the impact that a charity wine event like the Naples Winter Wine Festival can have on the lives of hundreds of children,” said Saskia de Rothschild of Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite. “I’m humbled to have been selected as the Honored Vintner for this year’s Festival and look forward to having the chance to share some of our family’s wines with an audience of passionate collectors and wine lovers.”

2020 will mark de Rothschild’s first time attending the NWWF, while Grueneberg will return for the third time as the Festival’s celebrity chef.

Photo Credit: Galdones Photography

“After participating in the Naples Winter Wine Festival for many years with so many iconic chefs at the helm, I am extremely humbled to be selected as the 2020 Chef de Cuisine,” said Chef de Cuisine Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio. “This Festival is one of my favorites as it brings together some of the best chefs and vintners for an important cause, and it’s fantastic to see the positive impact that the Festival continues to have on the community.”

Ticket packages to the Naples Winter Wine Festival start at $12,500 per couple. A $30,000 package that includes reserved seating for a party of four at a Vintner Dinner and under the auction tent is also available. To inquire about tickets to the Festival, please contact Barrett Farmer at [email protected] or 239-514-2239.

For more information on the 2020 NWWF and related announcements, please visit www.napleswinefestival.com

Full Chef and Vintner Lineup Below:

Participating Vintners:

● Daphne & Bart Araujo of Accendo Cellars in California ● Marilisa Allegrini of Allegrini in Italy ● The Francis Rooney Family of Bodega 202 in Spain ● Jean-Charles Boisset of Boisset Collection in California ● Elisabetta Gnudi of Borgo Scopeto & Caparzo in Italy ● Barbara Banke and Chris Carpenter of Cardinale & Lokoya Winery in California ● Laura Catena of Catena Zapata in Argentina ● Blakesley & Cyril Chappellet of Chappellet Vineyards in California ● Nicolas Glumineau of Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande in France ● Alfred Tesseron of Château Pontet-Canet in France ● Cliff Lede of Cliff Lede Vineyards in California ● Ann Colgin of Colgin Cellars in California ● Raphaël Reybier of Cos d’Estournel of France ● Honored Vintner: Saskia de Rothschild of Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite in Bordeaux, France ● Eve & Erwan Faiveley of Domaine Faiveley in France ● Jean-Nicolas Méo of Domaine Méo-Camuzet in France ● Grace & Ken Evenstad of Domaine Serene in Oregon and Château de la Crée in France ● Valerie Boyd & Jeff Gargiulo of Gargiulo Vineyards in California ● Olivier Krug of Krug Champagne in France ● Laurent Ponsot of Laurent Ponsot SAS in France ● Gilles de Larouzière of Maisons & Domaines Henriot in France ● Piero Antinori of Marchesi Antinori in Italy ● Jay Boberg of Nicolas-Jay in Oregon ● Emily & Paul Michael of Peter Michael Winery in California ● David Powell of Powell & Son in Australia ● Will Harlan of PROMONTORY in California ● David Duncan of Silver Oak Cellars in California ● Shannon Staglin of Staglin Family Vineyard in California

This year’s Celebrity Chefs: