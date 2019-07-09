Rezdôra Osteria Emiliana Brings A Taste Of Modena To New York’s Flatiron Neighborhood

Photo Credit: Kathryn Sheldon

Nestled in a cozy brick-clad space in New York’s culinary-centric Flatiron neighborhood is Manhattan’s newest gem—Rezdôra Osteria Emiliana. Hailing from Modena, Italy, chef Stefano Secchi transports the tastes of Northern Italy to Manhattan in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Secchi formerly worked under world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura—of the three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy—as well as in the famed, family-run Hosteria Giusti, that has been praised by the likes of Mario Batali and appeared on Netflix’s Masters of None.

Translating to “grandmother” in Modenese, Rezdôra pays homage to Secchi’s familial roots, highlighting the cuisine of his homeland in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Offering inviting and authentic Italian cuisine, the simple yet delectable menu centers around handmade pasta and traditionally-prepared meats and fishes, utilizing both local produce and Italian-imported specialty products to create each impeccably-done, mouth-watering dish.

Photo Credit: Kathryn Sheldon

Begin your culinary journey with the tasty appetizers, grouped by three categories: Caseificio (Dairy/Cheese); Della Zona (Local Products); and Insalata (salads). You can’t steer wrong with the house-made fett’unta—toasted bread, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, that pairs delectably with the creamy burrata and fresh prosciutto di Parma. The Cacio e Pepe in Emilia salad is also a crowd-favorite, putting a fresh spin on the fan-favorite Roman dish by turning it into a fresh salad, seasoned with pecorino dressing and cracked pepper.

The Primi Section is where Secchi and Chef de Cusine Mark Coleman’s talents truly shine, with seven indulgent, hand-made pasta dishes that will rotate seasonally. Diners also have the option to do a regional pasta tasting to get a bit of everything for $90/person. While all are delicious in their own right, standouts include the “Strozzapreti”—the special hand-rolled pasta hailing from Emilia Romagna, cooked to a perfect al dente and coated in a rich, homemade tomato sauce with rock shrimp & basil; the Tagliolini Ragu, which stems from the globally-acclaimed Osteria Francescana in Modena; “Grandma Walking through the Forest in Emilia”—cappelletti verdi dressed with roasted leek and filled with black mushroom puree and spring peas; and the decadent “Uovo Ravioli di Nino Bergese”—a unanimous crowd-favorite, stuffed with ricotta and egg yolk and accentuated with the flavors from asparagus and black truffle.

Photo Credit: Kathryn Sheldon

Make your way through the meats and fish, choosing from the “Guanciale di Vitello” veal cheak to the “Spigola” sea bass or the “cow grazing in Emilia Romagna” sirloin steak. Pair the traditionally-prepared dishes with local vegetables like the warm seasonal greens or the classic “cipollini” sweet and sour baby onions. And to finish things off, opt for the classic Italian warm olive oil cake, paired with milky, vanilla ice cream.

With just 60 seats, a cozy bar area and an impressive wine list curated to pair delicately with the meal that centers around the Northern Italian region, the team at Rezdôra Osteria Emiliana transports you to Italy, bringing forth warm, familial-style hospitality in a truly special atmosphere. Guests will even get learn a bit of Italian during their visit, as the restrooms opt to play mini Italian lessons over the speakers rather than music, going through short, everyday English-Italian terms and phrases. While the restaurant has only been open a short six weeks, it’s already won over New York’s most foodie-centric diners. The restaurant is currently booked full through the month of July, so be sure to plan well in advance for your visit. For more information, head to its site here.

Photo Credit: Kathryn Sheldon

Photo Credit: Kathryn Sheldon