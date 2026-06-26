Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seaspice

As summer reshapes travel and dining habits, Seaspice Summer Love is introducing a fresh way to experience Miami’s vibrant waterfront lifestyle. Located along the iconic Miami River, Seaspice has unveiled a season long program designed to make luxury hospitality more accessible while preserving the sophisticated atmosphere, world class cuisine, and entertainment that have made the venue a favorite destination for locals and international visitors alike.

Rather than focusing solely on fine dining, Summer Love combines curated culinary experiences, waterfront entertainment, sporting events, yacht excursions, and nightlife into one comprehensive seasonal offering. The concept reflects changing consumer preferences, where memorable experiences and meaningful social moments have become just as valuable as the destination itself.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seaspice

The new program begins with the Summer Love Brunch, available every Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM to 4 PM. Guests can enjoy signature dishes including Crab Cake Benedict, premium seafood selections, handcrafted sushi, and an impressive Seafood Carnival Tower featuring oysters and caviar. The brunch is offered à la carte, with an optional Summer Love Bottomless Experience priced at $79 per person, including Moët & Chandon Champagne, Whispering Angel Rosé, seasonal spritzes, and curated cocktails served against panoramic views of the Miami River.

Weekday visitors can experience the Summer Love Lunch, available Tuesday through Friday from 12 PM to 4 PM. Priced at $39 per person, the three course menu delivers exceptional value while maintaining Seaspice’s signature culinary standards. Starters such as Wagyu Dumplings and Salmon Avocado Roll are followed by elegant entrées including Filet Mignon Piccata and Market Fish Casserole, creating a relaxed dining experience inspired by the effortless glamour of the French Riviera.

For guests seeking something truly distinctive, Seaspice has introduced the Moët Pardo Sea Experience. Available by reservation, the experience allows visitors to arrive aboard the luxurious Pardo 50 yacht, transforming dinner into a private waterfront adventure. Whether celebrating a special occasion, entertaining clients, or simply enjoying Miami from the water, the yacht experience adds another dimension to the restaurant’s luxury hospitality offering.

Football fans will also find Seaspice among Miami’s premier viewing destinations this summer. The restaurant is hosting FIFA Watch Parties centered around a giant waterfront LED screen overlooking the Miami River. Guests can watch some of the world’s biggest football matches while enjoying elevated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and one of the city’s most scenic outdoor settings.

As the sun sets each Friday, Seaspice transforms into one of Miami’s most energetic nightlife venues. Seaspice Fridays feature resident DJs, live entertainment, premium bottle presentations, and an atmosphere enhanced by the illuminated skyline and luxury yachts passing along the river. The transition from elegant dining to vibrant nightlife reflects the versatility that has helped establish Seaspice as one of Miami’s leading lifestyle destinations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seaspice

The season continues with the return of the iconic Sunday Funday, a weekly tradition that has become synonymous with Miami’s social scene for more than a decade. Combining waterfront dining, world class DJs, bottle service, entertainment, and spectacular sunset views, Sunday Funday continues to attract guests looking to end the weekend with unforgettable energy along the Miami River.

According to Seaspice Co Founder Maryam Miranda, the Summer Love initiative reflects the evolving definition of luxury. Rather than emphasizing excess, the program focuses on bringing people together through memorable experiences that celebrate Miami’s unique culture, waterfront setting, and vibrant lifestyle. This philosophy allows more guests to enjoy premium hospitality while maintaining the elevated standards that define the Seaspice brand.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seaspice

With waterfront brunches, curated lunches, luxury yacht experiences, FIFA watch parties, Friday nightlife, and the return of Sunday Funday, Seaspice Summer Love offers one of Miami’s most complete seasonal hospitality programs. For residents and visitors exploring South Florida this summer, the experience showcases why Seaspice remains one of the city’s premier destinations for waterfront dining, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle experiences.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for all Summer Love experiences. Guests interested in the exclusive Moët Pardo Sea Experience can book their private yacht excursion by contacting [email protected].

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