Miami Design District has never been a neighborhood that blends into the background. But with the launch of its 2026 brand campaign, it is making something explicit that has always been true: this is a place where predictability is not just discouraged — it is banned. Developed in collaboration with London and New York–based creative studio Made Thought, the new campaign and visual identity mark the most significant creative evolution the District has undertaken in years, repositioning it not as a destination to visit, but as a performance to experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Design District

The campaign is built around a cinematic framework called “Now Showing” — a four-act structure that presents the District through the lenses of unpredictability, hidden discovery, playful luxury, and unexpected combinations. It is a deliberate departure from the District’s previous illustrated and CGI-led campaigns, returning instead to photography as its primary language. The result is imagery that feels alive — vivid, character-driven, and layered, like the neighborhood itself.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Design District

“The Miami Design District has always been about bringing together creativity across disciplines in a vivid, organic way that feels alive and is constantly evolving,” said Craig Robins, CEO and President of Dacra. “With this new campaign, we wanted to capture that energy more directly, returning to a human, photographic approach that reflects the individuality and spontaneity of the people who define the District.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Design District

Shot by New York–based photographer Kenyon Anderson, the campaign images are built on contrast: bold color clashes, surreal moments, and scenes that blur the line between art, fashion, design, and everyday life. Each photograph rewards a second look — revealing layers of meaning upon closer inspection, much like the experience of wandering the neighborhood itself. The guiding manifesto puts it plainly: “wonder is mandatory,” and “luxury should laugh sometimes.”

“Made Thought’s creative concept paints the District as a living gallery, a surreal movie set — where the architecture and the vibrant visitors are the cast,” said Paul Austin, Founder of Made Thought. “You never know what you’ll see next, but be sure it will be unbelievable.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Design District

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Design District

The 2026 campaign launches as part of a broader brand refresh that will roll out across the coming weeks, encompassing a redesigned website, updated marketing materials, and new storytelling platforms across digital and physical channels. It is, in every sense, the next act. For more information, visit miamidesigndistrict.net.