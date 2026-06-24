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Editorials, Fashion | June 24, 2026

Vantage Point: Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2026 Collection Gives a New Perspective

Editorials, Fashion | June 24, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

VANTAGE POINT

Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection moves through the season with effortless ease. Through lightweight fabrics, playful cropped lengths, and charming details — including ruffles, jeweled buttons, and feminine bows — the collection feels as fluid as modern life itself.

Louis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collection

Louis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collectionLouis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collectionLouis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collectionLouis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collectionLouis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collectionLouis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collectionLouis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2026 collection

 

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY BENJO ARWAS

STYLING SHALEV LAVÀN AT THE VISIONARIES AGENCY

MAKEUP FRANCIE TOMALONIS AT THE VISIONARIES AGENCY USING LA BEAUTÉ LOUIS VUITTON

MODEL KADIJA KALLON AT WOMEN MANAGEMENT

PHOTO ASSISTANT MAXINE BALCHUS

STYLING ASSISTANT ANA ISABEL

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON

SHOT ON LOCATION AT 610 Arkell Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 / Presented by Christine Hong; Listing courtesy of Hilton & Hyland and The Beverly Hills Estates

THE HAUTE READ

Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection features lightweight fabrics, cropped lengths, ruffles, jeweled buttons, and feminine bows, photographed by Benjo Arwas on location at 610 Arkell Drive in Beverly Hills with model Kadija Kallon.

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