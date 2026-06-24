Moses Hershko didn’t set out to build an investment platform. He set out to build extraordinary homes for extraordinary people. What emerged from two decades of quiet, meticulous work at the highest levels of the technology industry was something far more powerful: a deep, firsthand understanding of how the world’s most successful people want to live, and what it actually takes to deliver that vision at scale.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moses Hershko Development

MHD Capital LLC is the natural evolution of that journey. Built on nearly twenty years of designing and constructing world-class residences for Silicon Valley’s most prominent tech entrepreneurs, the platform represents a deliberate and strategic expansion: from building singular homes to shaping entire investment ecosystems. Today, MHD Capital operates as the definitive gateway for investors and buyers seeking to bring California’s most discerning standards of living to Miami and South Florida’s rapidly transforming landscape.

Two Decades in the Making

The story of MHD Capital begins not in a boardroom, but on job sites and in living rooms across the Bay Area, where Hershko spent nearly two decades earning the trust of some of Silicon Valley’s most demanding clients. Designing and building world-class homes for tech entrepreneurs is not simply a construction exercise. It is an immersion in how a very particular kind of person thinks, prioritizes, and lives. It means understanding that a founder who has spent years optimizing every system in their company will expect the same intelligence applied to the spaces they inhabit. It means knowing that privacy, wellness, design integrity, and long-term value are not amenities, they are non-negotiables.

That proximity to the tech world’s inner circle gave Hershko something no market report could provide: a genuine, relationship-driven understanding of what this community wants next. And increasingly, what they want is South Florida.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moses Hershko Development

From Silicon Valley to South Florida

The migration of technology founders, investors, and executives from California to South Florida is one of the defining real estate stories of the past several years. But for Hershko, it is not a trend he is observing from the outside. It is a movement he has been a part of since its earliest stages, and one he is uniquely positioned to serve.

Where did the vision for MHD Capital actually come from?

“Nearly two decades of building homes for California’s technology community revealed something consistent: the people we were building for were not just thinking about their next home. They were thinking about their next chapter. As the migration to South Florida accelerated, we saw a clear opportunity, and a clear responsibility. These are clients who have spent years working with us, who trust our judgment on design, on quality, on what endures. Naturally, they began asking us not just to build for them, but to help them invest alongside us. MHD Capital was created to answer that call. We are the bridge between California and Florida, between private capital and world-class development, between what our clients have built and where they want to take their lives next.”

That bridge is not metaphorical. MHD Capital recently closed its first opportunity fund, a $250 million vehicle for retail investors, marking a significant milestone in the platform’s evolution from boutique homebuilder to full-scale investment and development platform.

The Superpower Nobody Talks About

In an industry crowded with capital providers and development firms, what MHD Capital offers is something genuinely rare: relationships. Not the transactional kind, but the kind built over two decades of delivering on promises at the highest possible level. When Hershko brings a project to market, he is not starting from scratch with an unknown buyer pool. He is presenting curated opportunities to a network of technology founders, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals who have watched him work up close and who trust what he recommends. What do you bring to a development project that a traditional capital partner cannot?

“Our edge is not financial engineering. It is human intelligence accumulated over twenty years. We know these buyers personally. We know how they think, what they value, what they will walk away from, and what will genuinely move them. When we partner on a development, we bring not just capital but a qualified, motivated, relationship-driven buyer base that most developers spend years and significant marketing budgets trying to reach. We have already done that work. Our clients are not prospects — they are people who have trusted us with their most personal spaces for decades. That is an entirely different conversation.”

What Next-Generation Luxury Actually Looks Like

Ask Hershko what the buyers he works with are looking for in Miami, and he does not talk about square footage or finishes. He talks about environments engineered for human performance — sleep quality, air purity, recovery, longevity, and the architecture of a life well-lived. It is a perspective shaped not by trend reports but by years spent inside the homes and lives of people who have already achieved everything traditional wealth can provide, and who are now asking what comes next.

What are today’s technology-world buyers actually looking for when they look at Miami?

“The individuals arriving from Silicon Valley and the broader California technology ecosystem have the ability to live anywhere and the sophistication to know the difference. They are not simply looking for sunshine and favorable tax treatment — they are looking for a genuine upgrade in how they live. That means exceptional design, wellness-integrated environments, world-class service, privacy, and a community of peers who share their values and their ambitions. Projects like ORA by Casa Tua, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Aman Miami Beach, and The Surf Club Four Seasons are already demonstrating what is possible when hospitality thinking meets residential development. That is precisely the standard our clients expect — and what MHD Capital is focused on delivering and investing behind.”

Design as Strategy

Hershko is emphatic that design is not decoration. It is the organizing principle that drives everything else, from pricing power and absorption rates to long-term value and investor returns. The developments that struggle are almost always the ones that treat design as a line item. The ones that endure made it the foundation of every other decision.

How much does exceptional design actually move the needle?

“Enormously — and in ways that go far beyond aesthetics. Design directly influences buyer demand, emotional connection, and ultimately investor returns. What captures the attention of an ultra-high-net-worth buyer is not the largest unit or the most expensive finishes. It is a product that feels distinctive, authentic, and genuinely considered. Coming from twenty years of building custom homes for clients who could have anything, we understand what that standard actually requires. Great design is not an expense. It is the most durable competitive advantage a development can have.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moses Hershko Development

What Comes Next

The next chapter of MHD Capital is, by Hershko’s own description, still being written. The platform he is building is less like a traditional investment firm and more like an ecosystem: one built at the convergence of capital, development, design, wellness, and the specific, hard-earned trust of a community that has been with him for the better part of two decades.

What does the future of MHD Capital look like?

“We are still in the early chapters of what we are building. The vision has always been to create a platform that shapes how people live, not just where they live. What excites us most right now is the convergence of luxury real estate, wellness, and technology — and the opportunity to bring our California relationships and sensibility to the Miami market in a way that nobody else is positioned to do. We are not just another capital provider entering Florida. We are a team that has spent twenty years inside the world our buyers come from. That is the foundation everything else is built on.”

There are firms that enter a market and firms that shape one. The difference, almost always, comes down to how long they have truly understood it. MHD Capital has understood this world for twenty years. South Florida is simply where that understanding arrives next.