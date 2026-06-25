Photo Credit: courtesy of Ayat

There is a particular kind of evening that New York’s most discerning diners still talk about long after the plates have been cleared, not because the food was technically flawless, but because it made them feel something they hadn’t expected. Soho House New York hosted one of those evenings. Ayat, the Brooklyn-born Palestinian restaurant that has built one of the city’s most loyal followings since opening its Bay Ridge doors, took over the members-only club for an exclusive one-night dinner that was, by every measure, beyond a meal. It was a cultural homecoming, a generous act of sharing a heritage that, for many guests, was entirely new.

What makes Ayat’s rise so remarkable isn’t simply the food, though the food is extraordinary. It’s the story behind it and the conviction with which head chef Ahmed Alameh and the team have refused to let that story be diluted in the name of accessibility. Palestinian cuisine is ancient, layered, and steeped in a hospitality culture rooted in generosity and communal gathering, yet it has remained largely on the periphery of New York’s mainstream dining conversation. Ayat has been changing that, dish by dish. The Soho House collaboration was the latest and most visible expression of that mission.

The partnership came together out of a shared philosophy. Both Ayat and Soho House operate from the belief that the most meaningful experiences bring people genuinely together, not through spectacle, but through connection. “This partnership felt like a natural fit because food has always been one of the most powerful ways to connect people from different backgrounds,” the Ayat team explained.

Photo Credit: courtesy of Ayat

Chef Alameh approached the evening’s menu the way he approaches everything at Ayat: starting with authenticity and building outward. Every dish was drawn from traditional Palestinian recipes, thoughtfully adapted without compromising its origin. “I was honored to bring Palestinian cuisine, hospitality, and joy to Soho House through a curated menu created exclusively for this one-night event,” he said. “Food has always been about bringing people together, and it was a privilege to share Ayat’s culinary vision while celebrating the flavors and traditions at the heart of everything we do.”

The evening also reflected something larger happening across New York’s dining landscape, a genuine shift in what luxury hospitality means. The era of exclusivity for its own sake is fading. Today’s most discerning guests aren’t looking for rooms that keep people out; they’re looking for tables that draw people in. “People are redefining what luxury means,” the Ayat team observed. “Today, it’s less about exclusivity and more about meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impression, ones that feel personal, immersive, and rooted in culture.”

Diners aren’t just tolerating diversity; they’re seeking it out with genuine appetite. Collaborations like Ayat x Soho House are both a reflection of that appetite and a signal of where the industry is headed. “The experiences that will stand out,” the Ayat team said, “are the ones that feel authentic, personal, and rooted in a real story.”

By the end of the evening, the dining room felt like something closer to a living room, warm, unhurried, and full of conversation. Guests left not just satisfied, but moved. “More than anything, we wanted guests to leave feeling welcomed and taken care of,” the team reflected. “Palestinian culture is rooted in hospitality, generosity, and kindness, and we hoped people felt that throughout the evening.” They did. And for a city that has seen everything, that is no small thing.

Disclaimer: Written in partnership with APG.