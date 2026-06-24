Miami did not become a global city when FIFA came calling. It was born one. It has always been global, built by generations of people from every corner of the world who brought their languages, their cultures, and their love of fútbol and made something entirely their own. The new capsule collection from Delano Miami Beach and The Paradise Suite is a direct expression of that identity. Launched during one of the most culturally charged sporting moments the city has ever seen, the limited-edition collection is exactly what Miami looks like when fashion, football, and Caribbean culture decide to share the same room.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delano Miami Beach

The Collection

Debuting exclusively at Nothing Finer, Delano Miami Beach’s heritage-inspired retail destination, the Paradise Suite x Delano collaboration centers on three collectible pieces that feel as much like cultural artifacts as they do wearable objects.

The centerpiece is the Paradise Soccer Jersey: a performance-inspired piece constructed from lightweight perforated poly-spandex mesh, featuring an oversized Birds of Paradise graphic cascading across the chest and sleeve, accented with Delano branding and The Paradise Suite’s signature Amanda crest. It is a jersey that does not choose between resort style and sport. It refuses the distinction entirely, landing somewhere that feels entirely its own.

The collection is rounded out by the Paradise Bucket Hat, adorned with a custom tropical floral print inspired by the Birds of Paradise flower, and the Paradise Soccer Ball: a reimagined take on the iconic black-and-white football featuring custom Paradise graphics throughout. It is a collector’s piece designed, as the brand puts it, to be displayed, played, and remembered. In Miami’s current cultural moment, all three feel entirely at home.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delano Miami Beach

The Vision Behind It

The Paradise Suite is the brainchild of Damon DeGraff, a Bermudian-born music executive, DJ, and producer who spent two decades immersed in music, nightlife, fashion, and global culture before channeling all of it into a lifestyle brand rooted in modern Caribbean identity. The Paradise Suite moves across music, fashion, and wellness with a coherence that is rare in brands of its kind, everything connected by a belief that luxury is ultimately about how life feels rather than what it costs.

For DeGraff, football was never just a sport. It was always the thing that football has always been in the Caribbean and Latin world: culture, community, movement, style, and energy compressed into ninety minutes and felt long after the final whistle. Bringing that sensibility to a collaboration with one of Miami Beach’s most iconic hotels, during a World Cup that has turned the city into the most global place in America, felt not just right but necessary.

“Football has always been bigger than sport to me,” DeGraff said. “With Delano Miami Beach, we wanted to create something that felt elevated while still connected to the spirit of the game and the lifestyle around it. This capsule lives at the intersection of sport, travel, and culture.”

Delano Miami Beach as Cultural Destination

The collaboration is also a statement about what Delano Miami Beach is becoming under its renewed vision: not simply a hotel, but a cultural destination where hospitality, design, fashion, and community converge. Nothing Finer, the hotel’s retail concept, has become the physical expression of that vision. A space where thoughtfully curated products, design-forward brands, and exclusive collaborations reflect the spirit of the Delano brand and the city it calls home.

For Ben Pundole, Chief Brand Officer at Delano Miami Beach, the partnership with The Paradise Suite was a natural extension of that commitment. “Football is one of the world’s great cultural connectors,” he said, “and this collaboration with The Paradise Suite, brought to life through Nothing Finer, reflects our commitment to championing creative voices and celebrating the global influences that make Miami such a dynamic city.”

It is a sentiment that resonates particularly deeply in a city that has spent the last several weeks reminding the world of exactly what those global influences look like when they are given the space and the occasion to fully express themselves.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delano Miami Beach

What the Paradise Suite x Delano collaboration ultimately represents is a very specific and very Miami kind of creativity: the kind that emerges when Caribbean heritage, international sensibility, luxury hospitality, and the universal language of sport are allowed to exist in the same space without any of them being asked to compromise.

The collection is available exclusively at Nothing Finer at Delano Miami Beach.