The Hudson Valley has long been a refuge for people seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and live a more serene, quiet life in the country. One company is delivering modern, custom-built homes for people moving to the Rhinebeck, NY area who are looking for a home that is both modern and that fits in with the agrarian nature of the area.

Upstate Modernist is reshaping the modern farmhouse aesthetic, blending clean lines with the warmth and heritage of Upstate New York. The Upstate Modernist team, in partnership with S3 Architecture, strives to build homes that coexist with their surroundings, instead of tearing up plots of land or “paving paradise,” as the old song goes.

“Our work is guided by a modern aesthetic with minimalist forms, neutral colors and materials, and a conservation-minded approach,” says Doug Maxwell, managing partner and co-founder.

Their approach has made the design company the go-to source for people relocating to the Rhinebeck area seeking sophisticated design they have come to expect in the city, joined with an understanding of the spirit of the region.

Builders and architects reimagine the modern farmhouse space

The Upstate Modernist team does not lean on buzzwords. For them, “modern farmhouse” is a true synthesis of innovative design and upholding heritage. Many of their home designs borrow from heritage homes in the Hudson Valley region that have stood for a century or more, with barn or chalet aesthetics that fit right in among the Catskills, the Hudson Highlands, and the rolling farmland that dots the region.

One signature project transformed a former Dutchess County dairy farm into a barn-inspired residence replete with contemporary touches such as a dark color siding, soaring ceilings, exposed beams, and walls of windows. Going beyond a mere renovation, the development project showed how seamless ‌a fit a modern project in a historic, farmland area could be.

People with discerning tastes have flocked to Upstate Modernist because they feel they can have the best of both worlds: a beautiful, modern home set among the peaceful surroundings of the Hudson Valley.

Residential design and build services from start to finish

Upstate Modernist offers a full-service, turnkey design-build team that manages the project from initial concept through construction. Through their partnership with S3 Architecture, they deliver architect-designed homes that are tailored to a specific site and completely custom.

Throughout the entire process, sustainability is at the forefront of the Upstate Modernist mission. Homes are built with thoughtfully sourced materials, energy-efficient “smart” systems, and construction approaches that minimize waste and impact on the environment. “These are comfortable and curated homes that are considering the environment around them in all ways,” says Maxwell.

Perfect custom homes for the Hudson Valley lifestyle

The Upstate Modernist homes frame daily life in the Hudson Valley, the vibe that many people are seeking when they pack up and move out of the city. The homes emphasize privacy, beauty, comfort, and sustainability in a way that reflects that a modern home should deepen an owner’s connection to where the home is placed.

For buyers seeking a design-build company in the Rhinebeck, NY area, Upstate Modernist offers a rare combination of modernist architecture, mindful design, and a respect for the rural area that people hold dear.

Disclaimer: Written in partnership with APG.