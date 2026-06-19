Luxury Real Estate: The Definitive Guide to High-End Properties & Markets
Luxury real estate is more than just property — it’s a lifestyle investment. From waterfront estates in Miami to penthouses overlooking Central Park, Haute Living has covered the world’s most extraordinary homes and developments for two decades. This guide curates our best coverage across the luxury property landscape.
Celebrity Homes & Notable Sales
Exclusive looks inside celebrity residences, record-breaking sales, and the estates that define luxury living.
- Introducing The Official 2023 Haute 100 Miami List (January 2024)
- Haute 100 Returns: Introducing The 2022 Haute 100 Miami List (October 2022)
- Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More (February 2020)
- The 2019 Haute 100 List (October 2019)
- Haute Living Miami’s 2017 Haute 100 List (April 2017)
Miami & South Florida
The epicenter of luxury living — from Brickell penthouses to Star Island mansions, waterfront estates and the latest developments.
- The Best Dermatologists in America, According to Haute Living (June 2026)
- Acqualina Resort Celebrates 20 Years of Luxury, Tradition, and Unforgettable Miami Experiences (June 2026)
- FIFA Foundation USA Launches in Miami with Transformative Soccer Field Project Ahead of World Cup 2026 (June 2026)
- PARAISO Miami Swim Week 2026 Reinforces Miami Beach as the Global Capital of Swimwear and Resort Fashion (June 2026)
- The Seagate Hotel is One of Delray Beach’s Most Luxurious Resorts — Here’s Why (June 2026)
New York City
Manhattan penthouses, Brooklyn brownstones, and the high-end residential market that never sleeps.
- The Best Cosmetic Dentists in America, According to Haute Living (June 2026)
- The Best Dermatologists in America, According to Haute Living (June 2026)
- Inside World Gin Week: The Global Celebration Bringing Gin Lovers Together Across Five Continents (June 2026)
- For An Ultra-Luxe Hamptons Escape, Stay at Montauk Yacht Club (June 2026)
- Alex Chinneck’s Surrealist Sculptures Have Taken Over the House of Dior in New York and Beverly Hills (June 2026)
Los Angeles & Beverly Hills
Hollywood Hills estates, Malibu beach houses, and the homes where entertainment meets real estate.
- The Velvet Trap: The 2026 Los Angeles Med Spa Guide to Elite Injectables (June 2026)
- Alex Chinneck’s Surrealist Sculptures Have Taken Over the House of Dior in New York and Beverly Hills (June 2026)
- Inside The Dalmore’s Reimagined Highland Distillery — Where Whisky Becomes Art (April 2026)
- And the Awards Go To… The Best Hotels to Stay at During Oscars Weekend (March 2026)
- Where To Book the Coveted Salmon DNA Treatment (October 2025)
Market Trends & Investment
Expert analysis on luxury market movements, emerging markets, and strategic real estate investment.
- Business Owner Strategy Summit: Helping Owners Unlock Value and Maximize Their Exit (June 2026)
- The Future of Influence: Cannes Lions 2026 Brings Together AI Visionaries & Global Creative Powerhouses (June 2026)
- Inside Duca Sartoria: How Max Girombelli Is Redefining Modern Bespoke Luxury With Innovation, Privacy, and Per… (February 2026)
- Property Management Pros and Cons: Is It the Right Choice for You? (October 2025)
- Raffles & Fairmont Hotels CEO Omer Acar on Luxury Travel’s Next Chapter (August 2025)
Architecture & Design
Cutting-edge architecture, smart home technology, and the design trends shaping tomorrow’s luxury homes.
- The Two Jewelry Brands That Should Be on Your Radar (June 2026)
- Haute Opening: ME + EM Brings British Modern Luxury to Buckhead Village (May 2026)
- WHERE BRAND, DESIGN, AND GLOBAL CAPITAL CONVERGE (May 2026)
- Boulevard Hospitality Group Is Transforming Historic Landmarks Into Luxury Destinations (May 2026)
- Jaeger-LeCoultre is Bringing Its Most Immersive Experience Yet to the Miami Design District (May 2026)
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