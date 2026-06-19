Luxury Real Estate: The Definitive Guide to High-End Properties & Markets

Luxury real estate is more than just property — it’s a lifestyle investment. From waterfront estates in Miami to penthouses overlooking Central Park, Haute Living has covered the world’s most extraordinary homes and developments for two decades. This guide curates our best coverage across the luxury property landscape.

Celebrity Homes & Notable Sales

Exclusive looks inside celebrity residences, record-breaking sales, and the estates that define luxury living.

Miami & South Florida

The epicenter of luxury living — from Brickell penthouses to Star Island mansions, waterfront estates and the latest developments.

New York City

Manhattan penthouses, Brooklyn brownstones, and the high-end residential market that never sleeps.

Los Angeles & Beverly Hills

Hollywood Hills estates, Malibu beach houses, and the homes where entertainment meets real estate.

Market Trends & Investment

Expert analysis on luxury market movements, emerging markets, and strategic real estate investment.

Architecture & Design

Cutting-edge architecture, smart home technology, and the design trends shaping tomorrow’s luxury homes.

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