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Haute Beauty, News | June 19, 2026

The Best Cosmetic Dentists in America, According to Haute Living

Haute Beauty, News | June 19, 2026
Seth Semilof
By Seth Semilof

A beautiful smile is the ultimate luxury — and the cosmetic dentists in the Haute MD network are the artists who create them. From porcelain veneers to full smile makeovers, these dental professionals combine technical mastery with aesthetic vision to deliver results that look naturally flawless.

What Makes a Cosmetic Dentist World-Class?

The best cosmetic dentists are not just technically skilled — they understand facial aesthetics, lip dynamics, and the subtle proportions that make a smile look effortlessly natural. They invest in the latest digital imaging technology, work with elite ceramists, and treat every case as a collaboration between art and science.

Top Cosmetic Dentists in New York

Dr. Victoria Veytsman — Known as the “celebrity dentist of NYC,” Dr. Veytsman has transformed smiles for some of the most recognizable faces in entertainment and fashion. Her practice on the Upper East Side specializes in ultra-thin porcelain veneers and full-mouth reconstructions that look indistinguishable from natural teeth. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Mimi Yeung — A prosthodontist and cosmetic dentist in New York City, Dr. Yeung brings specialized expertise in complex restorations and implant dentistry. Her patients appreciate her meticulous attention to detail and her ability to solve dental challenges that other practitioners can’t. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Cosmetic Dentists in Los Angeles

Dr. Joseph Goodman — Widely regarded as one of Beverly Hills’ premier cosmetic dentists, Dr. Goodman is renowned for his veneer artistry. His “instant orthodontics” approach — using custom porcelain veneers to create perfectly aligned smiles in just two visits — has attracted a celebrity clientele from around the world. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Cosmetic Dentists in the Mid-Atlantic

Dr. Husam Almunajed — A specialist in aesthetic dentistry, Dr. Almunajed combines artistic talent with dental precision. His focus on smile design and full-arch restorations has earned him a loyal following of patients who value exceptional craftsmanship. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Marianna Farber — An accomplished cosmetic dentist known for her gentle approach and transformative results, Dr. Farber specializes in veneers, bonding, and smile rejuvenation. Her ability to create natural-looking results that complement each patient’s unique facial features sets her apart. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Sep Pouresa — Combining advanced technology with a keen aesthetic eye, Dr. Pouresa offers comprehensive cosmetic dentistry including veneers, implants, and digital smile design. His modern approach utilizes 3D imaging and CAD/CAM technology for precise, predictable results. View profile on Haute MD →

Questions to Ask Before Getting Veneers

Before committing to porcelain veneers or any cosmetic dental procedure, ask your dentist these key questions: How many veneer cases have you completed? Can I see before-and-after photos of patients with similar teeth to mine? Do you use a master ceramist or in-house lab? What is your approach to preserving natural tooth structure?

The cosmetic dentists in this list are all members of the Haute MD network, personally vetted by Haute Living for their artistry and clinical outcomes.

Browse all Haute MD cosmetic dentists →

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