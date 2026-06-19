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Haute Beauty, News | June 19, 2026

The Best Dermatologists in America, According to Haute Living

Haute Beauty, News | June 19, 2026
Seth Semilof
By Seth Semilof

In the world of luxury skincare and aesthetic medicine, a great dermatologist is worth their weight in gold. From medical-grade skin treatments to the latest in anti-aging innovations, the dermatologists in the Haute MD network represent the highest standard of care in American dermatology.

These board-certified dermatologists have been selected for their clinical excellence, innovative approaches, and ability to deliver visible results while maintaining the health and integrity of their patients’ skin.

What Sets an Elite Dermatologist Apart?

The best dermatologists combine medical expertise with aesthetic artistry. They stay at the forefront of advances in laser technology, injectable treatments, and skin science while maintaining a conservative, patient-first approach. Board certification by the American Board of Dermatology is essential, but the physicians on this list also contribute to research, train the next generation, and pioneer new treatment protocols.

Top Dermatologists in New York

Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali — A board-certified dermatologist in New York City, Dr. Bhanusali is known for his expertise in cosmetic and medical dermatology. He has pioneered research in hair loss treatments and skin cancer prevention, and his practice integrates cutting-edge technology with evidence-based skincare protocols. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Akhil Gupta — Specializing in both medical and cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Gupta brings a science-first approach to skincare. His expertise spans acne, rosacea, eczema, and aesthetic treatments including injectables and laser therapies. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Dermatologists in Miami & South Florida

Dr. Anna Chacon — A board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Dr. Chacon is recognized for her expertise in cosmetic dermatology and skin of color. Her bilingual practice serves a diverse patient base, and she frequently contributes to leading dermatology publications. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Bertha Baum — With decades of experience in South Florida, Dr. Baum specializes in both medical dermatology and aesthetic treatments. Her comprehensive approach to skin health integrates preventive care with advanced cosmetic procedures. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Victoria Cirillo — The founder of Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology in Bryn Mawr, Dr. Cirillo is a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and an expert in non-surgical facial rejuvenation. Her signature approach combines injectables, laser treatments, and medical-grade skincare for natural, youthful results. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Dermatologists on the West Coast

Dr. Robert Finkelstein — A board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Los Angeles area, Dr. Finkelstein specializes in skin cancer detection and treatment alongside cosmetic dermatology. His dual expertise means patients receive comprehensive skin health care under one roof. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Daniel Scott Karempelis — Known for his expertise in advanced laser treatments and cosmetic procedures, Dr. Karempelis combines state-of-the-art technology with a meticulous eye for detail. His patients praise his ability to achieve dramatic improvements with minimal downtime. View profile on Haute MD →

How to Find the Right Dermatologist for You

Whether you’re dealing with a medical skin condition or seeking cosmetic improvements, the right dermatologist will take time to understand your skin type, lifestyle, and goals. Look for board certification, ask about their experience with your specific concern, and don’t hesitate to get a second opinion for complex treatments.

All dermatologists featured here are members of the Haute MD network, vetted by Haute Living’s editorial team for clinical excellence and patient satisfaction.

Browse all Haute MD dermatologists →

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