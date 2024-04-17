HB
Get Ready With Paola Alberdi Before The Dior Show In New York

Adrienne Faurote
On Monday night, Dior was in the Empire State of Mind as it held its Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear show at the Brooklyn Museum. Ahead of the major New York moment for the Maison, Haute Living went behind the scenes with style icon Paola Alberdi — who has amassed over one million followers on her social platforms — to see how she decided what to wear, her must-do glam prep, and find out some of her favorite looks that walked the runway.

HAUTE LIVING: ​​How do you get ready for the show? Any glam routines?
PAOLA ALBERDI: I love doing an ice plunge—but just my face! I swear it’s the easiest hack, especially when you’re staying at hotels. Ask for a bucket of ice, pour water in it (hold your breath), and dunk your face in it! It tightens pores and reduces any swelling you might have from traveling or whatnot.

Glam by Dior Beauty / Outfit by Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: ​​How did you decide what to wear and what you want for your look vibe?
PA: It’s spring, which means romantic and sheer are trending. When I saw this outfit on the runway I instantly fell in love with it and knew I wanted to wear it! I went for a very sleek bun, and minimal make-up to ensure the gown remained the centerpiece.

HL: ​​What are some essentials you always take to the show?
PA: Lipgloss, mints, my ID, a portable charger, a safety pin or two, and a little vial of perfume.

Get Ready With Paola Alberdi Before The Dior Show In New YorkPhoto Credit: Courtesy

HL: ​​What are your favorite Dior accessories?
PA: Their earrings! I’ve been wearing Dior earrings for many years and they have always been one of my favorite go-to’s. I love their collection that highlights pearls and charms and I feel so lucky to have been able to wear a piece from that collection for this show.

Get Ready With Paola Alberdi Before The Dior Show In New York
Glam by Dior Beauty / Outfit by Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: ​​What were your favorite looks from the show?
PA: I loved the tailored beige trenchcoat over the black suit, I also loved the belted black jacket that was paired with shorts and styled with a black tie and espadrilles, and finally the black and white trench that featured the city’s skyline and its most iconic monuments. But (really) I loved it all! The collection had such a significant understanding of and feel for New York and I admired how Maria Grazia drew so much inspiration from the New York landscape for her pieces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: ​​Favorite New York hotel and restaurant? 
PA: Don Angie for food – and I just stayed at The Mark and loved it.

