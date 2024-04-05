Tackling Multi-Family Maintenance With Experts Brookens Construction

Brookens Construction, a top roofing contractor in Wisconsin, enables property owners in Madison, Fox Valley, and Milwaukee to easily take on even the most demanding roofing challenges. Here’s what approach these industry leaders are doing right:

Photo Credit: Brandon Allen

There is no doubt that a multi-family roofing project is a significant investment. After all, the clean-cut results achieved through affordable asphalt shingles and other materials lend an architectural grace to the now safer dwellings—making the effort worthwhile.

But the much-needed rooftop replacements extend further than any aesthetic. In fact, these transformations are escalating frequently as property owners and homeowners continue to experience a significant amount of hail storm damage.

The downside is that the high costs and lack of coordination make it difficult for property owners and condo associations to receive the compensation they are entitled to from their insurance companies. Especially when traveling to the Midwest.

In July 2023, numerous individuals residing in Wisconsin experienced an episode of widespread destruction when they woke up to find that fallen trees and hailstones the size of tennis balls had plummeted into the Madison area—halting the lives of at least 4000 people.

However, this natural occurrence is not new.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “the recurrence of hailstorms cause an average of $1 billion in damages to property each year. They are the most detrimental weather events in the United States.”

On-the-ground industry leaders like Aaron Brookens, the co-owner of roofing royalty Brookens Construction, informed us that most of the roofs they replace are hail-damaged. “But what’s interesting is that even if a three-inch ball hits, it doesn’t always show signs of leaking right away,” he admits.

Although hailstones vary in size from small pellets to large chunks of ice, they can cause significant injury to roofs, windows, and exterior surfaces. They can also potentially cause dents and cracks, leaving property owners constantly apprehensive about their beloved apartments or condo complexes transforming into giant dripping taps.

What’s worse, if these variations mentioned above were left unchecked, the effects could worsen over time, potentially leading to other issues like mold growth.

And above all, the final cherry on top is when multi-family property owners have to juggle complex and time-straining insurance claims. Especially when owners receive a letter with the word “Denied” in bold.

The reality is that insurance companies often deny claims, leaving property owners responsible for covering the cost of repairs and replacements. This is a prevalent issue in the multi-family sector, where most insurers won’t go down without a grapple.

“The bigger the claim, the more likely it is to become denied,” says Aaron Brookens. “The significance of the damage doesn’t even matter on those big claims, as it can be smoked with hail with obvious evidence everywhere. Yet, they will still make you fight for it.”

It seems that insurers naturally prefer to engage in a drawn-out battle with property owners, who might intentionally drag out operations until the owner throws in the towel and decides to cover the repairs themselves.

But, property owners should maintain all hope.

Photo Credit: Brandon Allen

By remaining persistent and determined, they can overcome the insurer’s attrition tactics and ensure that their claims are settled fairly and promptly. All they need is the right approach, detailed documentation of the damages, and a willingness to fight for their rights.

“The good news is that we haven’t lost one of those yet. We’ll take them through that process and ensure everything’s approved,” Aaron Brookens adds.

But wait, what about the deductible?

“The critical thing to note is that while the condo association owns the policy on the units’ exteriors, the individual owner has their own condo owner’s policy on the interiors and contents. But there is an add-on called loss assessment coverage that, through their individual owner’s policy, covers the deductible,” shares Aaron Brookens.

“For example, there’s a hail claim on all the roofs, and it’s $1.5 million, and there’s a $5,000 per building deductible – that $5,000 portion the owner is responsible for is typically covered through loss assessment coverage through their individual owner’s policies, and that is huge.”

Taking on any roofing replacement demands excellent coordination and efficiency to guarantee the project’s completion within budget and on schedule. But the overarching key is communication. This is the crucial process to keep the residents informed about any possible disruptions or updates.

Brookens Construction, which specializes in roof replacement and gutters in Wisconsin, has been labeled the most dependable roofing contractor for over a decade as they are always ready to handle any challenge.

“Last summer, we had 17 crews working on a project, and we completed 50 roofs in just one week,” shares operations manager and co-owner Brandon Allen.

Brothers and co-owners of Brookens Construction recognize that each association is unique and has its distinct way of doing things. While some associations prefer to go through their project management company for all their needs, others might provide the team with a list of contact information for every owner and ask the team to coordinate with each one individually.

“Our approach is custom-tailored to meet the unique needs of each association while providing a professional and streamlined experience for our clients,” says Brandon Allen.

The team proudly serves in Madison and multiple areas, including Fox Valley and Milwaukee, upholding the company value of communication on all fronts—and the success stories nail home Brookens Construction’s impressive growth. Their tremendous acknowledgment has earned it number 1372 on the 2023 Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in 2023.

If you want to overcome multi-family insurance claims and start anew in Madison, Fox Valley, and Milwaukee to inspect your residents’ roofs, visit their website here.

Written in partnership with Tom White