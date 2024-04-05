HB
Fashion, Jewelry | April 5, 2024

Graff Introduces Its Out-Of-This-World High Jewelry Collection: Graff Galaxia

Fashion, Jewelry | April 5, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

Graff has unveiled its newest collection, Galaxia. Debuting with a cinematic campaign, the collection celebrates the otherworldly beauty of its high jewelry creations and the eternal evolution of the House. Emanating an ethereal, feminine allure, Galaxia draws inspiration from the infinite, luminous beauty of the night sky. For over half a century, the family-owned, UK-based company has sat at the pinnacle of the high jewelry industry, discovering and crafting diamonds of brilliance and rarity. The campaign showcases an imagined Graff galaxy, set against a cosmic green backdrop – a color synonymous with the House – and imbued with a dreamlike quality, presenting a modern vision of femininity, fusing sensuality with strength.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

Dutch model Rianne van Rompaey stars as the face and muse of Galaxia. Throughout the visuals, her magnetism is matched by the flawless high jewelry collection featuring the most fabulous jewels ranging from yellow and white diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires each appearing to defy gravity, exuding an elegance that is uniquely Graff. Shot by Mikael Jansson and Styled by Emmanuelle Alt, the campaign encapsulates the exquisite collection of over 1,160 carats of Graff’s renowned exceptional diamonds and gemstones.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

“Throughout our design process, we drew inspiration from the unique qualities and individual nuances of each diamond and gemstone, but also from the virtues that we associate with femininity such as power, creativity, and strength. For this reason, each jewelry creation is imbued with a figurative energy that is contemporary yet timeless while also remaining true to the legacy of the House. Flowing lines and curves are soft and elegant, while the stones themselves radiate a bold beauty – mirroring the fearless presence of Galaxia,” says Anne-Eva Geffroy, Design Director at Graff.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

Standout pieces include an emerald and diamond necklaces showcasing three incredibly rare 4-carat lozenge shape Colombian emeralds complemented by a pair of Colombian emerald and diamond earrings, three Colombian emerald and diamond bracelets, and a 17-carat emerald cut Colombian emerald and diamond ring. A pair of earrings featuring 21-carat Fancy Yellow radiant cut diamonds, surrounded by intricate rows of white diamonds, are paired with a 36-carat Fancy Intense Yellow cushion cut diamond ring and a 9-carat Fancy Intense Yellow cushion cut diamond ring which traces a sculptural half-moon set with white diamonds to create a striking statement.

Related Articles

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
Fashion

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The auction will feature three historically significant pieces from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s personal collection.

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

By Laura Schreffler

The Nobu brand is opening its first-ever location in Hawaii next summer at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

Two Gucci handbags — the Gucci B, which debuted in the mid-1950s, and the Gucci Blondie, introduced in the 1970s — transformed this season.

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

By Laura Schreffler

50 Cent has announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency, the appropriately titled “50 Cent: In Da Club.” Get all the details here!

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

Latest Stories

  • Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
    Fashion

    Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

  • The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
    Travel

    The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

  • Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
    Fashion

    Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

  • 50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
    News

    50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

  • Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
    Ambassador

    Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
Fashion

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
Fashion

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The auction will feature three historically significant pieces from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s personal collection.

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

By Laura Schreffler

The Nobu brand is opening its first-ever location in Hawaii next summer at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

Two Gucci handbags — the Gucci B, which debuted in the mid-1950s, and the Gucci Blondie, introduced in the 1970s — transformed this season.

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

By Laura Schreffler

50 Cent has announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency, the appropriately titled “50 Cent: In Da Club.” Get all the details here!

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black