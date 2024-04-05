Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

Graff has unveiled its newest collection, Galaxia. Debuting with a cinematic campaign, the collection celebrates the otherworldly beauty of its high jewelry creations and the eternal evolution of the House. Emanating an ethereal, feminine allure, Galaxia draws inspiration from the infinite, luminous beauty of the night sky. For over half a century, the family-owned, UK-based company has sat at the pinnacle of the high jewelry industry, discovering and crafting diamonds of brilliance and rarity. The campaign showcases an imagined Graff galaxy, set against a cosmic green backdrop – a color synonymous with the House – and imbued with a dreamlike quality, presenting a modern vision of femininity, fusing sensuality with strength.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

Dutch model Rianne van Rompaey stars as the face and muse of Galaxia. Throughout the visuals, her magnetism is matched by the flawless high jewelry collection featuring the most fabulous jewels ranging from yellow and white diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires each appearing to defy gravity, exuding an elegance that is uniquely Graff. Shot by Mikael Jansson and Styled by Emmanuelle Alt, the campaign encapsulates the exquisite collection of over 1,160 carats of Graff’s renowned exceptional diamonds and gemstones.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

“Throughout our design process, we drew inspiration from the unique qualities and individual nuances of each diamond and gemstone, but also from the virtues that we associate with femininity such as power, creativity, and strength. For this reason, each jewelry creation is imbued with a figurative energy that is contemporary yet timeless while also remaining true to the legacy of the House. Flowing lines and curves are soft and elegant, while the stones themselves radiate a bold beauty – mirroring the fearless presence of Galaxia,” says Anne-Eva Geffroy, Design Director at Graff.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

Standout pieces include an emerald and diamond necklaces showcasing three incredibly rare 4-carat lozenge shape Colombian emeralds complemented by a pair of Colombian emerald and diamond earrings, three Colombian emerald and diamond bracelets, and a 17-carat emerald cut Colombian emerald and diamond ring. A pair of earrings featuring 21-carat Fancy Yellow radiant cut diamonds, surrounded by intricate rows of white diamonds, are paired with a 36-carat Fancy Intense Yellow cushion cut diamond ring and a 9-carat Fancy Intense Yellow cushion cut diamond ring which traces a sculptural half-moon set with white diamonds to create a striking statement.