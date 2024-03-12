Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi’s boutique in Hawaii has relocated to Waikiki’s Royal Hawaiian Center in Honolulu with a new 3,186 square foot space showcasing the House’s women’s and men’s leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear collections, and shoes. The new shop pays homage to where luxury and craftsmanship meet in a tropical destination with a refreshing and modern take on Fendi’s Italian heritage.

Drawing inspiration from the Hawaiian landscape, the boutique showcases handcrafted concrete palm tiles, adding a three-dimensional and tactile quality to the interior. Paying tribute to its Roman heritage, the boutique’s facade echoes the arches of Fendi’s headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, blending these historical elements with modern, transparent glass windows to foster a fluid connection between the indoor and outdoor environments. Upon entering the multi-level boutique, visitors are welcomed by the sophisticated allure of Fendi’s women’s leather goods and accessories on the first floor. The journey through the boutique is guided by the palm tiles, with the addition of locally sourced Hawaiian Acacia koa wood enhancing the overall ambiance. An elegant staircase, highlighted by a unique wall featuring a striped travertine with inlays of the Maison’s FF motifs in red travertine, leads guests to the upper level.

The second floor of the boutique is dedicated to Fendi’s menswear, adorned with green and camel hues, showcasing a selective mix of design furniture and unique palm tiles that add an artisanal flair to the area. The incorporation of wooden and raffia elements throughout enhances the menswear section. Ascending the wooden staircase, visitors are welcomed into a captivating area featuring luxurious Patagonia marble floors, complemented by gold natural fiber rugs. This level displays women’s ready-to-wear items on elegant marble shelves, arranged in sequence. The ambiance is further enriched with a specific seating arrangement, featuring pieces from the Fendi Casa collection, seamlessly integrating into the raffia and wood-themed décor.

The boutique also introduces a standout feature — a magnificent private client room, accessible through texturized natural sliding doors. This exclusive space is furnished with select Italian-designed pieces, boasting opulent details such as Patagonia marble and champagne metal finishes, all set against a backdrop of arches and windows, creating a sumptuous environment.