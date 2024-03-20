Embracing Luxury Recovery In Paradise: The Ohana Experience

Photo Credit: The Ohana

The Ohana is turning the image of rehab on its head. Picture vibrant people in a resort-style atmosphere, with tropical breezes wafting through sun-filled windows. Meet The Ohana – where world-class treatment for substance use and mental health disorders exists as a sanctuary of serenity and healing.

In the tranquil embrace of Hawaii’s lush landscapes, The Ohana is a testament to the transformative power of holistic healing and compassionate care. The Ohana is the brainchild of Elliott Michael Smith. When he sought treatment himself, he wanted treatment in Hawaii.

“I find renewal in Hawaii. I wanted to find rehab in this healing place,” Smith explains.

No evidence-based place existed in Hawaii, but the idea of a world-class, resort-style rehab in Hawaii remained with Smith. When COVID-19 hit, Smith made his dream a reality.

The Ohana’s mission is addressing not only the symptoms of addiction or mental illness but also the underlying causes. Using evidence-based therapies, cultural immersion, and adventure-based experiences, The Ohana’s approach transcends conventional treatment methods.

Adventure therapy lies at the core of The Ohana’s program, recognizing the profound impact of nature on the healing process. Clients explore the breathtaking landscapes of Hawaii through activities like volcano adventures, snorkeling excursions, and ocean boat tours. These experiences serve as powerful catalysts for personal growth and self-discovery.

However, what truly sets The Ohana apart is its unwavering commitment to personalized care. The facility is small, with only a handful of clients at a time. Led by a team of dedicated professionals, including medical doctors, therapists, nutritionists, and holistic practitioners, The Ohana offers individualized treatment plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Every aspect of the treatment journey is carefully curated to support long-term recovery and wellness, from medical detox to residential inpatient care to outpatient support.

Photo Credit: The Ohana

Yet, amidst the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes and luxurious amenities, it is the sense of community and belonging that truly defines The Ohana experience. Through intimate group therapy sessions, communal five-star meals, and shared experiences, clients forge bonds that last long after their time at The Ohana ends.

Additionally, clients benefit from therapeutic activities like individual EDMR therapy, art therapy, and mindfulness practices such as meditation and yoga.

In addition to traditional therapeutic modalities, The Ohana offers a range of holistic treatments. Clients enjoy luxurious spa treatments, such as massages, or alternative therapies like acupuncture and sound healing. Nutritious meals prepared by a gourmet chef ensure that clients get the nutrients they need to thrive.

With its unparalleled blend of luxury, compassion, and adventure, The Ohana Hawaii is a world-class destination for those seeking help for addiction and mental illness. The Ohana welcomes clients with open arms and invites them to discover the power of recovery in paradise.

Smith says, “We meet people where they are and show them a new way to live. Addiction is understood with empathy. Recovery is a new beginning.”

For more information on The Ohana, visit www.TheOhanaHawaii.com.