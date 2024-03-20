HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | March 20, 2024

Embracing Luxury Recovery In Paradise: The Ohana Experience

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | March 20, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: The Ohana

The Ohana is turning the image of rehab on its head. Picture vibrant people in a resort-style atmosphere, with tropical breezes wafting through sun-filled windows. Meet The Ohana – where world-class treatment for substance use and mental health disorders exists as a sanctuary of serenity and healing.

In the tranquil embrace of Hawaii’s lush landscapes, The Ohana is a testament to the transformative power of holistic healing and compassionate care. The Ohana is the brainchild of Elliott Michael Smith. When he sought treatment himself, he wanted treatment in Hawaii.

“I find renewal in Hawaii. I wanted to find rehab in this healing place,” Smith explains.

No evidence-based place existed in Hawaii, but the idea of a world-class, resort-style rehab in Hawaii remained with Smith. When COVID-19 hit, Smith made his dream a reality.

The Ohana’s mission is addressing not only the symptoms of addiction or mental illness but also the underlying causes. Using evidence-based therapies, cultural immersion, and adventure-based experiences, The Ohana’s approach transcends conventional treatment methods.

Adventure therapy lies at the core of The Ohana’s program, recognizing the profound impact of nature on the healing process. Clients explore the breathtaking landscapes of Hawaii through activities like volcano adventures, snorkeling excursions, and ocean boat tours. These experiences serve as powerful catalysts for personal growth and self-discovery.

However, what truly sets The Ohana apart is its unwavering commitment to personalized care. The facility is small, with only a handful of clients at a time. Led by a team of dedicated professionals, including medical doctors, therapists, nutritionists, and holistic practitioners, The Ohana offers individualized treatment plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Every aspect of the treatment journey is carefully curated to support long-term recovery and wellness, from medical detox to residential inpatient care to outpatient support.

Photo Credit: The Ohana

Yet, amidst the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes and luxurious amenities, it is the sense of community and belonging that truly defines The Ohana experience. Through intimate group therapy sessions, communal five-star meals, and shared experiences, clients forge bonds that last long after their time at The Ohana ends.

Additionally, clients benefit from therapeutic activities like individual EDMR therapy, art therapy, and mindfulness practices such as meditation and yoga.

In addition to traditional therapeutic modalities, The Ohana offers a range of holistic treatments. Clients enjoy luxurious spa treatments, such as massages, or alternative therapies like acupuncture and sound healing. Nutritious meals prepared by a gourmet chef ensure that clients get the nutrients they need to thrive.

With its unparalleled blend of luxury, compassion, and adventure, The Ohana Hawaii is a world-class destination for those seeking help for addiction and mental illness. The Ohana welcomes clients with open arms and invites them to discover the power of recovery in paradise.

Smith says, “We meet people where they are and show them a new way to live. Addiction is understood with empathy. Recovery is a new beginning.”

For more information on The Ohana, visit www.TheOhanaHawaii.com.

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living hosted a prestigious evening honoring the legendary chef and Haute Living Las Vegas cover star Wolfgang Puck at his newly opened Italian restaurant Caramá at Mandalay Bay on September 27. The exclusive Haute Black evening brought together notable partners including The Macallan, Johnathan Schultz, and Blue Heron.

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
Travel

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

By Laura Schreffler

What is a stay like at one of London’s most luxurious new properties, the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair? Keep reading!

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren
Travel

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren

By Laura Schreffler

The presidential suite of the 5-star Anantara Palazzo Naidi has been named in screen icon Sophia Loren’s honor. Here are all the details.

Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony
Travel

Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony

By Laura Schreffler

The city of Houston has been named the inaugural host city for the first-ever MICHELIN guide Texas ceremony on November 11.

Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

History was made on September 26 as Haute Living honored hip hop icons and Haute Living Los Angeles cover star Wu-Tang Clan at WAKUDA at the legendary The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

London’s Hottest Private Members Club Lands In New York
City Guide

London’s Hottest Private Members Club Lands In New York

By Adrienne Faurote

The Twenty Two, London’s hottest hotel, restaurant, and private members club, has crossed the pond to New York.

Latest Story

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

  • A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
    Travel

    A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

  • Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren
    Travel

    Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren

  • Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony
    Travel

    Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
Travel

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren
Travel

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren

Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony
Travel

Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony

Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living hosted a prestigious evening honoring the legendary chef and Haute Living Las Vegas cover star Wolfgang Puck at his newly opened Italian restaurant Caramá at Mandalay Bay on September 27. The exclusive Haute Black evening brought together notable partners including The Macallan, Johnathan Schultz, and Blue Heron.

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
Travel

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

By Laura Schreffler

What is a stay like at one of London’s most luxurious new properties, the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair? Keep reading!

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren
Travel

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren

By Laura Schreffler

The presidential suite of the 5-star Anantara Palazzo Naidi has been named in screen icon Sophia Loren’s honor. Here are all the details.

Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony
Travel

Houston Announced As Host CIty For First MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony

By Laura Schreffler

The city of Houston has been named the inaugural host city for the first-ever MICHELIN guide Texas ceremony on November 11.

Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wu-Tang Clan At WAKUDA in The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

History was made on September 26 as Haute Living honored hip hop icons and Haute Living Los Angeles cover star Wu-Tang Clan at WAKUDA at the legendary The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

London’s Hottest Private Members Club Lands In New York
City Guide

London’s Hottest Private Members Club Lands In New York

By Adrienne Faurote

The Twenty Two, London’s hottest hotel, restaurant, and private members club, has crossed the pond to New York.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black