Charting A Course For Luxury: Premiere Yacht Shows Of 2024
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
According to Boat International, the superyacht industry has shown robust growth, with a record number of superyachts built just last year. More than 1,200 superyacht projects were on the global order books in 2023, a 17.5% increase compared to previous years. With a boom in charters, new builds, and technology, demand is expected to continue well into 2024 and beyond. Younger clients are becoming more enticed by the yachting industry, with the average age of superyacht owners now being between 35 and 45.
This year’s yacht events will be center stage at some of the most stunning destinations across the globe. Displaying the best craftsmanship, advancements, and amenities the boat industry has to offer, here are some impressive yacht shows you won’t want to miss.
Palm Beach International Boat Show:
March 21 – 24
Coming this spring, the most prestigious names within the yachting industry will be gathering for four days at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Over 800 vessels will be featured as well as the finest superyacht lifestyle products. Some of the hundreds of boats include 8-foot RIBS as well as powerboats, sailboats, fishing boats, and motor boats. Known as one of the best networking opportunities within the yachting industry, more than 55,000 boat aficionados, such as manufacturers, brokers, and distributors from all over the world, will be in attendance. In fact, the show is anticipated to bring in $1.05 billion to the South Florida economy. The event also offers a VIP experience, which is an indoor and outdoor oasis with early admission to the show, a premium open bar, delicious food, and much more. For those looking to find their perfect, personalized vessel or check out the latest boating technology and marine products, here is a layout of the boat show map.
Seeking both convenience and luxury? HotelPlanner recommends the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown. Situated within a mile of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Canopy boasts an array of amenities, such as a rooftop pool and a bar lounge, with nightly rates starting at just $798.
Mediterranean Yacht Show 2024:
April 27 – May 1
Returning once again to the beautiful Greek island of Nafplio, the Mediterranean Yacht Show presents yacht owners and brokers the ultimate opportunity to showcase their luxury crewed vessels. The shows will attract even more interest for this year’s 8th annual event as boating professionals prepare for what is expected to be the busiest summer charter season in recent years. Regarded as the world’s largest crewed charter show, over 3,500 LOA luxury yachts will be on display, 750 brokers are slated to be in attendance, and 42 exhibitors will be available. Located off the Argolic Gulf, this breathtaking destination also provides a variety of social programs for attendees, in addition to the numerous vessels anchored in the marina. Whether you decide to relax after a day of exploration or are in search of some fun, visitors can try out the renowned soirées while taking in the gorgeous views.
For the perfect oasis away from the yacht show’s bustling activities and crowds, check out the Amalia Hotel. This resort was originally built to reflect the town’s rich culture and history. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and palm trees, the neoclassical architecture creates a spacious flow, providing guests with complete relaxation. By booking through HotelPlanner, a classic room with either double or twin beds starts at $109.
September 10 – 15
The Cannes Yachting Festival is one of the world’s most famous nautical events and the largest in-water yacht show in the Mediterranean. The six-day celebration regularly draws more than 50,000 visitors and includes a range of vessels from 5 to 50 meters in length. Located in the timeless French Riviera, guests can explore a retinue of the popular boats, tenders, and different elements of the luxury yachting lifestyle. As a fun element, a select number of brands offer daily sea trials aboard their unique vessels. In addition to this, seminars are offered throughout the festival, as well as competitions and demonstrations. To shake things up, a new sector will be presented in dedication to new motor boats that are over eight meters long. For those interested, this display will be located in Port Canto, one of the two beautiful ports in Cannes. For those looking to get back to land, a special selection of outboard engines will be available in town. A staggering 700 vessels will be shown throughout the celebration, including water, sailing, motor, monohull, multihull, rigid, and semi-rigid hull boats. To capture the prestigious moments of Europe’s top in-water boat show, an estimated 592 journalists will be in attendance from 5 continents.
Less than 10 minutes away from the Vieux Port lies the gorgeous Hotel Barriere Le Majestic. There are over 250 rooms within the hotel, which faces the Mediterranean Sea and overlooks the famous steps of Palais des Festivals. Located on La Croisette, the charming hotel is also a fantastic place for foodies hoping to taste some incredible Mediterranean dishes.
Abu Dhabi International Boat Show:
November 21 – 24
As the leading maritime and leisure event in the Middle East, boat fanatics from across the globe will get to experience a unique display of yachts at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center’s marina. The three-day event will take place at the newly completed waterfront hall, making it one of the few boat shows in the world to offer visitors indoor and outdoor nautical events simultaneously. Live demonstrations and interactive experiences will be available throughout the 40,000-square-meter facility. Outside of the traditional yacht show, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will offer exclusive lifestyle programs with showcases of water sports and other special marine technology from local and international brands. More than 34,000 guests are guaranteed the opportunity to generate new quality leads and present their brand in front of the industry’s most notable figures or potential customers.
HotelPlanner highly recommends the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for the ultimate getaway experience. Described as a symbol of luxury in Abu Dhabi, the hotel offers guests a variety of vacation packages with full access to a private beach. Nestled in an optimal location for boat show attendees, this exceptional resort enhances the overall experience for travelers, offering the indulgence of world-class amenities and impeccable service.
In 2024, anticipation is high for an exceptional year of yacht shows across the globe. With the maritime industry thriving and luxury travel experiences high in demand, yacht enthusiasts and industry professionals alike are eagerly awaiting to showcase the latest innovations and designs in the world of yachting. From the glamorous Mediterranean shores to the white sand beaches of Florida, this year’s yacht shows promise an even bigger and better spectacle than ever before. Amidst this excitement, HotelPlanner stands out as the leading provider of accommodations, offering a seamless booking experience for attendees and exhibitors. With their extensive network of hotels, resorts, and luxury accommodations worldwide, HotelPlanner not only ensures every guest finds the perfect place to stay but also provides an enhanced, personalized experience for a truly unforgettable year for yacht shows globally.
