Charting A Course For Luxury: Premiere Yacht Shows Of 2024

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

According to Boat International, the superyacht industry has shown robust growth, with a record number of superyachts built just last year. More than 1,200 superyacht projects were on the global order books in 2023, a 17.5% increase compared to previous years. With a boom in charters, new builds, and technology, demand is expected to continue well into 2024 and beyond. Younger clients are becoming more enticed by the yachting industry, with the average age of superyacht owners now being between 35 and 45.

This year’s yacht events will be center stage at some of the most stunning destinations across the globe. Displaying the best craftsmanship, advancements, and amenities the boat industry has to offer, here are some impressive yacht shows you won’t want to miss.

Palm Beach International Boat Show:

March 21 – 24

Coming this spring, the most prestigious names within the yachting industry will be gathering for four days at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Over 800 vessels will be featured as well as the finest superyacht lifestyle products. Some of the hundreds of boats include 8-foot RIBS as well as powerboats, sailboats, fishing boats, and motor boats. Known as one of the best networking opportunities within the yachting industry, more than 55,000 boat aficionados, such as manufacturers, brokers, and distributors from all over the world, will be in attendance. In fact, the show is anticipated to bring in $1.05 billion to the South Florida economy. The event also offers a VIP experience, which is an indoor and outdoor oasis with early admission to the show, a premium open bar, delicious food, and much more. For those looking to find their perfect, personalized vessel or check out the latest boating technology and marine products, here is a layout of the boat show map.

Mediterranean Yacht Show 2024:

April 27 – May 1