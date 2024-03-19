Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

The Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear and accessories label, Cult Gaia, has officially brought their signature vacation-ready designs to Miami with the opening of their newest store. Located in the Design District, the 1,500 square-foot design by Jess and Jonathan Nahon of Sugarhouse, in collaboration with Cult Gaia’s Founder and CEO, Jasmin Larian Hekmat, honors and brings to life the beloved brand’s landscape and inspiration with the Garden of Eden-inspired boutique. Inspired by nature and women, the brand designs thoughtful, heirloom pieces forged with the idea of creating Objets d’Art that make you look twice. An ideal destination and market for the brand, Miami’s vibrant and tropical aesthetic fuses seamlessly with Cult Gaia’s vision. The new store resembles the architecture of a temple inspired by iconic historical archetypes. For the first time, this store will offer customers a matcha bar to enjoy while shopping in partnership with Chit Chat LA.

“The narrative of Cult Gaia’s evolution, from the inception of crafting flower crowns to the establishment of our Miami store, is a testament to the journey of creativity and passion. This particular location stands out for its distinct identity and depth of connection it embodies to our foundational ethos. It’s a space where the essence of our roots and inspiration from the Garden of Eden are not just represented, but vividly come to life,” shares Hekmat.

Customers are greeted by the arched central door and a motto that reads, “May all the doors of the world always be open to you,” a phrase that’s important to Hekmat, whose grandmother repeated it to her as she grew up. Outside the shop, a captivating scene is set with an 1,800-piece Tree of Life tile mural by artist Michael Chandler covering the facade, commissioned by Sugarhouse in response to Hekmat’s heritage and Henri Rousseau’s painting, The Dream.

The interior is divided into three primary sections punctuated by two skylight domes with each open to a wide frameless oculus allowing for natural light to flood the space. Tracing their lineage to the Pantheon, the domes and oculi reinforce and represent Cult Gaia’s belief that everyone is a goddess on Earth. Firstly with a twelve-foot concrete sculpture by Hekmat’s mom, sculptor Angela Larian. The sculpture showcases an elongated, abstract nude female soaring towards the heavens – the work is a foil to the nymphs from the facade and her angularity is intentional; like the brand’s ethos, this is a fully composed, confident, and in control Gaia. Beneath the second dome sits a fourteen-foot-tall Banyan tree. Planted within a nineteen-foot serpentine sofa designed by longtime collaborator Brandi Howe, the Banyan echoes the Tree of Life from the facade and creates a balanced experience for its guests. Like the sacred tree from Buddhism, it invites visitors to sit and achieve their awakening within this temple of fashion.

“The Miami store is more than a retail space; it’s a deeply personal homage to my roots, family, and the enduring inspirations that shape our brand. It’s a manifestation of Cult Gaia’s journey from simple beginnings to a symbol of beauty, strength, and resilience, reflecting the very soul of our brand and its aspirations,” says Hekmat.

The Cult Gaia store is now open at 135 NE 40th St. Miami, FL.