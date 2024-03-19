HB
Fashion, News | March 19, 2024

Lacoste Continues Its Legacy At The 2024 Miami Open

Fashion, News | March 19, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Lacoste Continues Its Legacy At The 2024 Miami OpenPhoto Credit: Courtesy

It’s no secret that Lacoste has become synonymous with tennis culture. Continuing a partnership that first began in 2015, Lacoste will once again blend the worlds of high fashion and high-stakes tennis at the Miami Open presented by Itaú for the 2024 edition of the tournament.

The Miami Open, a highlight on the tennis calendar, will see tournament staff, officials, linesmen, lineswomen, and ball kids donning Lacoste’s signature French style. The brand’s presence extends beyond apparel; it will be woven into the fabric of the event through retail experiences, the exclusive Le Club Lacoste suite, and engaging on-site interactive elements. The courts will feature some of tennis’s brightest stars representing Team Lacoste, including Daniil Medvedev, Bernarda Pera, Grigor Dimitrov, and newcomer Arthur Fils, the latest addition to Lacoste’s roster of ambassadors. These athletes will not only compete in the tournament wearing custom kits and Team Lacoste gear but also embody the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation in sport.

Lacoste Continues Its Legacy At The 2024 Miami OpenPhoto Credit: Courtesy

Lacoste will enhance the fan experience at the Hard Rock Stadium with a dedicated pop-up shop, alongside a trailer and kiosks peppered throughout the venue. The retail spaces will offer guests the chance to purchase items from the exclusive co-branded tournament collection, which includes seasonal and core offerings. Bespoke customization options, such as a wide range of patches designed specifically for the Miami Open, will be available alongside exclusive souvenirs, including umbrellas, ponchos, towels, insulated cups, and a plush crocodile stuffed animal. For those unable to attend the event in person, stores at Aventura Mall, on Lincoln Road, and in Boca Raton will feature a visual takeover celebrating the Miami Open and the Lacoste players, with the co-branded collection taking center stage.

Lacoste Continues Its Legacy At The 2024 Miami OpenPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The co-branded tournament collection, available for men, women, and children, is designed with Miami’s vibrant spirit in mind. The collection features dedicated motifs and pastel colors that pay tribute to the city’s dynamic energy, found across a range of items including jackets, polos, t-shirts, and hats. This allows fans to carry a piece of the tournament’s excitement and elegance with them, both on and off the courts.

Lacoste Continues Its Legacy At The 2024 Miami OpenPhoto Credit: CourtesyAs Lacoste outfits the tournament in its timeless style, it proves once again that the Miami Open is more than just a tournament—it’s a lifestyle.

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

Latest Story

  • Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
    News

    Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

  • Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
    Top Main Featured

    Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

  • The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
    Fashion

    The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

  • Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
    Haute Partners

    Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

  • Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
    Haute Auto

    Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black