Lacoste Continues Its Legacy At The 2024 Miami Open

Photo Credit: Courtesy

It’s no secret that Lacoste has become synonymous with tennis culture. Continuing a partnership that first began in 2015, Lacoste will once again blend the worlds of high fashion and high-stakes tennis at the Miami Open presented by Itaú for the 2024 edition of the tournament.

The Miami Open, a highlight on the tennis calendar, will see tournament staff, officials, linesmen, lineswomen, and ball kids donning Lacoste’s signature French style. The brand’s presence extends beyond apparel; it will be woven into the fabric of the event through retail experiences, the exclusive Le Club Lacoste suite, and engaging on-site interactive elements. The courts will feature some of tennis’s brightest stars representing Team Lacoste, including Daniil Medvedev, Bernarda Pera, Grigor Dimitrov, and newcomer Arthur Fils, the latest addition to Lacoste’s roster of ambassadors. These athletes will not only compete in the tournament wearing custom kits and Team Lacoste gear but also embody the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation in sport.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Lacoste will enhance the fan experience at the Hard Rock Stadium with a dedicated pop-up shop, alongside a trailer and kiosks peppered throughout the venue. The retail spaces will offer guests the chance to purchase items from the exclusive co-branded tournament collection, which includes seasonal and core offerings. Bespoke customization options, such as a wide range of patches designed specifically for the Miami Open, will be available alongside exclusive souvenirs, including umbrellas, ponchos, towels, insulated cups, and a plush crocodile stuffed animal. For those unable to attend the event in person, stores at Aventura Mall, on Lincoln Road, and in Boca Raton will feature a visual takeover celebrating the Miami Open and the Lacoste players, with the co-branded collection taking center stage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The co-branded tournament collection, available for men, women, and children, is designed with Miami’s vibrant spirit in mind. The collection features dedicated motifs and pastel colors that pay tribute to the city’s dynamic energy, found across a range of items including jackets, polos, t-shirts, and hats. This allows fans to carry a piece of the tournament’s excitement and elegance with them, both on and off the courts.

Photo Credit: CourtesyAs Lacoste outfits the tournament in its timeless style, it proves once again that the Miami Open is more than just a tournament—it’s a lifestyle.