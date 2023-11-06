Photo Credit: BFA

On Saturday, November 4, the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries came together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to honor artist Judy Baca — who presented new work in a solo exhibition at LACMA, “Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and The Great Wall” — which is on view October 26, 2023–June 2, 2024, and filmmaker David Fincher. Together, LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have championed the museum’s film initiatives since 2011, and they continued their efforts as the 2023 Art+Film Gala Co-Chairs with the gala host committee chair, Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno.

This year’s annual Art+Film Gala raised over $5 million to go towards underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission. This includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film. Gucci, which has partnered with LACMA since the first Art+Film Gala in 2011, returned as presenting sponsor of this year’s event. Additional support for the gala was provided by Audi.

The guest list read like a who’s who of Hollywood, heavily attended by the A-list, including DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ben Affleck, Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Kim Kardashian, A$AP Rocky, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Lee Jung-Jae, Ava DuVernay, Jodie Comer, Lupita Nyong’o, Ke Huy Quan, Celine Song, Laura Harrier, Colman Domingo, Quinta Brunson, Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton, among others, while the evening’s musical guest was none other than Lenny Kravitz.

Gucci brought the runway to the museum with the introdduction of Gucci Ancora Notte, the first Eveningwear Collection designed by Sabato De Sarno. A few weeks after Gucci Ancora, the debut show that defined the codes of the House’s new wardrobe for the day, Ancora Notte continues to enrich Gucci’s new vision with an ode to life after dark.

Further debuting at the Gala, talent including A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Andrew Garfield, and Pedro Pascal revealed Sabato De Sarno’s first steps into formal menswear, highlighting the classic Italian ‘90s straight fit, enriched with the archival Round Interlocking G button—making a comeback as a signature piece.

