Loewe has officially reopened Casa Loewe Omotesando in Japan marking a pinnacle moment for the House as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Almost a decade later than the original, the reopening debuted as the largest Loewe store in Japan and Loewe ReCraft’s first location in Tokyo.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

Originally established in 2004 and subsequently redesigned in 2014, the store has had a profound impact, inspiring the global Casa Loewe concept. In a distinctive departure from the norm, Loewe chose not to enlist the services of a renowned architectural firm for their stores. Instead, Creative Director Jonathan Anderson took charge of the space’s curation in collaboration with an in-house architectural team.

Anderson’s vision for Casa Loewe was to create an ambiance akin to a collector’s home, where Loewe products seamlessly intermingle with art, craftsmanship, and design pieces from their expanding art collection. The objective was to craft a setting exuding luxury, intimacy, and cultural resonance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

Casa Loewe Omotesando reopens its doors with a spacious three-floor building, now housing the brand’s inaugural ReCraft location. Here, a dedicated leather artisan stands ready to provide repair and maintenance services for Loewe’s esteemed leather items. This commitment to craftsmanship extends beyond the new, emphasizing the rejuvenation of cherished possessions.

The leather goods repair station is fully equipped with specialized tools and materials, offering a transparent view of the meticulous repair process. Simultaneously, the central counter serves as a hub for sales consultations and personalized bag customization services. Loewe’s dedication to preserving, enhancing, and personalizing its products exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and artistry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

The store hosts a full offering of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, including bags, shoes, scarves, eyewear, jewelry, and small leather goods. A reflection of its environment, the store’s design is defined by a profound relationship with nature. Echoing the iconic Zelkova trees of Omotesando Avenue and their seasonal colors, the reflective silver facade creates fluidity between the store and its natural environment. Floor-to-ceiling windows welcome streams of sunlight and natural materials such as oak wood, ceramic tiles, and concrete configure a space that serves as a warm backdrop.

The elevated store will display a selection of works by renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso and Anthea Hamilton alongside Japanese artists such as Tanabe Chikuunsai IV and TSUBAKI. A careful curation of furniture by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld and Axel Vervoordt and light sculptures by Noguchi Akari further enhances the intricate and unique space, bestowing notes of serenity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe’s SS24 collection is now available to shop at Casa Loewe Omotesando. A special series of Loewe x Suna Fujita products, featuring the ceramic studio’s bear characters, will be sold exclusively in Japan.