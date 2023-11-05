5 Best Wine Bars and Restaurants in Boston

Take your tastebuds on a trip around the world with a glass or a flight at these five top wine bars and restaurants in Boston.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Troquet on South

Troquet on South

Located in the Leather District, this modern French cuisine bistro with a shabby chic aesthetic features an extensive wine selection with a 45-page wine book with a focus on French reds and guidance led by owner and sommelier Chris Campbell. Plus! Restaurant-goers can indulge in the champagne cart, a wine flight, and whiskey-focused bespoke cocktails if spirits are more your passion.

For dishes, indulge in the five- or seven-course tasting menu by Chef Devin Henry and expect both New American and French culinary with highlights, including Housemade Ricotta with citrus, olive, and root vegetable chips, Hudson Valley Foie Gras with foie-infused olive oil cake, concord grape, candied lemon, and pickled walnuts, Pan-Seared Branzino with PEI mussels, green curry, crispy leek, and confit potato, and Crab Spaghetti made with corn, creole butter, piquillo pepper, and scallion.

The restaurant also boasts a speakeasy, Offsuit, and a noteworthy wine cellar with about 8,000 bottles on-site and an additional 3,000 bottles off-site.

107 South St., Boston, MA 02111

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bin 26 Enoteca

Bin 26 Enoteca

This Beacon Hill gem on Charles Street offers a 25-page book with wines around the world and a seasonally-driven food menu for snacking, sharing, and/or a full meal. The restaurant’s international wine list boats more than sixty wines by the glass and more than two hundred wines by the bottle. Bin 26 Enoteca supports small family-run farms in New England and offers artisanal cured meats, satisfying cheeses, fresh seafood, and vegetables hailing from the local surrounding region. Menu dish highlights include the Chicken Saltimbocca, a flattened chicken breast stuffed with goat cheese and arugula, wrapped in prosciutto di Parma, sautéed, and served over potato purée with sautéed snap peas and a white wine sauce, as well as the Zucchini Carpaccio with thinly sliced zucchini with toasted pine nuts, shaved grana Padano, lemon, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Don’t miss dessert, split the house tiramisu for a delightful treat. Bin 26 Enoteca is also open for brunch with crave-worthy staples like the duck hash topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

26 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bar à vin 1855



Bar à vin 1855

Bar à vin 1855 is a charming French wine bar located on iconic Newbury Street with more than 250 French wine options. You can also embark on a culinary journey with the seasonally-inspired five-course tasting menu with optional wine pairing with filet mignon steak with Shimeji and king trumpet mushrooms, and Madeira truffle sauce, For à la carte options, indulge in the Le Canard à l’Orange, a duck breast, carrot purée, baby turnips, red wine & orange sauce and/or La Salade Lyonnaise, a frisée salad with bacon, brioche croutons, poached egg, dijon dressing.

You will feel like you’re at a vineyard in the French countryside with chairs made out of wine barrels and tables made out of wooden wine crates. Sit back, relax, and sip on a variety of wines while you listen to educated sommeliers who will guide you through France’s classic wines to wines from small-batch vineyards.

259 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bistro du Midi

Bistro du Midi

Looking for a date night? Dine at this romantic, Provençal modern cuisine restaurant and wine bar overlooking the Public Garden with French flavors, with a special emphasis on Coastal New England influences. Indulge in dishes such as Ora King Salmon Crudo with chanterelle mushrooms, pears, jalapeño, Spanish Octopus with squid ink, prosciutto, pickled peppers, and smoked fingerlings, Foie Gras Torchon with pumpkin cake, brandied cherries, passion fruit, and figs, and a charcuterie selection with niçoise & castelvetrano olives, and chardonnay mustard. Head downstairs to the wine bar with a cellar with impressive wines from France (mainly Bordeaux and Burgundy), Italy, and U.S. Guests can also book a private wine room decorated with sketches by Henri Matisse around a large Provençal farm table seating 10 (standing for 30) offering tailored specialty menus and wine pairings.

272 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bubble Bath



Bubble Bath

The name says it all! Bubble Bath invites excitement for champagne and wine lovers alike with a Champagne and wine bar featuring a Champagne-forward menu, as well as red, white, and rosé wines. For a unique experience, Bubble Bath sells gold tokens that guests can pop into a black Moët & Chandon Champagne vending machine to purchase miniature bottles of Imperial Brut, which comes perfectly chilled and with a flute. For bites, fresh popcorn, customize a beef Angus hot dog with toppings of your choice, or indulge in White Sturgeon Caviar paired with Lays potato chips, sour cream, and chives.

100 High St, Boston, MA 02110