Photo Credit: Maybourne Hotel Group

Legendary London hotel Claridge’s, a Mayfair landmark, unveiled its annual Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2023 this morning — this year created by long-time friend of the hotel, Louis Vuitton.

This year’s tree is a magnificent sculptural creation immersed within two large open, emblematic Malles Vestiaire or ‘Wardrobe Trunks’ towering on top of each other at the height of 17 feet.. Each signature trunk is adorned with Claridge’s travel stickers of yesteryear and an oversized Louis Vuitton luggage tag. As an avid collector and traveller, Gaston-Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton’s grandson) amassed hotel stickers throughout his life and would often place them onto his luggage as mementos.

The tree is composed of 15 vertically placed chrome repurposed trunks of varying heights that tower to create the silhouette of a traditional Christmas tree in an Art Deco style. Taking center stage at the peak of the tree is Asnières, the historic Louis Vuitton family home and atelier. Famously located on the riverbanks of Paris, Asnières is the heart of the Maison’s creation and home to the original the Louis Vuitton wardrobe trunk. Scattered atop the silver trunks and amidst the snowy landscape of the tree are 21 Louis Vuitton Vivienne mascots, including Father Christmas himself, all found within Claridge’s distinguished black and white marbled lobby.

The hotel’s Louis Vuitton trunk envelopes the magical Claridge’s Christmas Tree, just as the Maison’s iconic wardrobe trunk, a hard-sided case created in 1875, was dedicated to transporting one’s most personal and precious effects.

Stepping back in time, the 1850’s saw Monsieur Louis Vuitton himself appointed as the personal layetier to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III. The Empress – at the same time – made Claridge’s her winter residence, famously receiving visits from Queen Victoria which led to the hotel being known as the annex to Buckingham Palace. It was Louis Vuitton who would have packed the Empress’s trunks himself for her stays at Claridge’s. The Maison’s first London store opened in 1885 around the corner from Claridge’s. Ever since, its legendary trunk – the quintessence of Louis Vuitton’s unique savoir-faire – has crossed the Mayfair hotel’s threshold in its thousands.

Both brands, as it happened, were also founded in 1854. There is extreme synergy here.

The Claridge’s Christmas Tree has long been a seasonal London landmark and symbolizes the start of the festive season in the capital. This is the thirteenth year Claridge’s has invited a distinguished name and friend to reinterpret the tree in its own distinctive style. Photo Credit: Maybourne Hotel Group

Claridge’s is located at Brook St, London W1K 4HR, UK