Photo Credit: Maya Meyers Photography

One of the world’s most luxurious meccas, Beverly Hills, got holiday friendly with a little help from Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Continuing a holiday tradition on Rodeo Drive, thousands gathered on the iconic, palm tree-dotted luxury fashion street last week to be among the first to see this year’s holiday lights and decor-themed Up, Up & Away Holiday!

Elements of fanciful hot-air balloons and holiday gifts wrapped in silver, blue, red and white will adorn the street’s center median under the sparkle of the palm trees embellished with dripping lights while the tree trunks and surrounding white rose bushes are wrapped with a cascade of festive white, sparkling lights bringing the magic and adventure of the holidays to all.

At three stages along the iconic street featured performances including sets from The Wallis’s critically-acclaimed theatrical experience Love Actually Live, inspired by the 2003 classic holiday film, by cast members Ty Taylor and Madison Taylor Baez, who at only 12-years old earned the America’s Got Talent Season 17 golden buzzer with her powerhouse, soulful voice, and heartfelt holiday tunes from The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA).

The evening’s entertainment also included performances by The Maccabeats, a Jewish a cappella phenomenon that has released four successful albums and made multiple TV appearances; LA-based Bollywood dance sensation Nazara; timeless classics by Broadway’s seasoned singer and actor Terron Brooks and former American Idol contestant Vonzell

Solomon; a special drum performance by LA-based Cajon Drummer Nick Adams; a special dance performance from the Holiday Rhythm Tappers, the duo from So You Think You Can Dance; harmonious renditions of beloved holiday tunes from The Four Parts Barbershop Quartet and Winter Wonderland Carolers; and DJ Z.

That said, the storied 90210 street isn’t just lit up for one night only: the holiday festivities will continue across the City of Angels through January 1, 2024 with the following installations available for viewing nightly: The “Glowing Gardens” which includes giant tree and ornament sculptures at Beverly Cañon Gardens park; the “Lights on the Lily Pond” show at

Beverly Gardens Park which takes place every 15 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and — back for its second year — “Unwrap the Magic” projection show viewable nightly every half hour from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Beverly Hills City Hall Tower, located at the corner of N Santa Monica Boulevard and N Crescent Drive.

The city also has its historic trolley car, named the “Jolly Trolley” for the holiday season, running to take visitors to the “Unwrap the Magic” projection show every Thursday through Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (excluding holidays) from its stops at Rodeo Drive and Dayton Way and N Crescent Drive and N Santa Monica Boulevard. Photo Credit: Maya Meyers Photography