Casamigos outdid themselves once again with their annual “Brought to You by Those Who Drink It” Halloween party. This year’s party took place at a private home in the heart of Beverly Hills, where invite-only guests were welcomed into a surreal parallel universe.

The VIP list of attendees, was, as always, strong. Guests included: Paris Hilton, Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford, Mike Meldman, Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler, Presley Gerber, Justin Bieber, Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tobey Maguire, Victoria Justice, David Spade, Tyga, Saweetie, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Jackson, Molly Sims & Scott Stuber, Glen Powell, Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams, Lauren Conrad, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Chord Overstreet, Charlotte McKinney, Sara Sampaio, Rachel Zoe & Roger Berman, Robin Thicke, Brett & Jason Oppenheim, Alfie Allen, Finneas O'Connell, Victoria Justice, Peter Dundas, Liza Koshy, Brock O'Hurn, Brianne Howey, Ashley Madekwe, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Edward Norton & Shauna Robertson, Josie Canseco, Scarlett Leithhold, Jenna Dewan, Carly Steel, Rachel Lindsay, Inanna Sarkis & Matthew Noszka, Tori Paver, Ryan McPartlin, Kyle MacLachlan & Desiree Gruber, Peter Morgan, Richard Brenner, Todd Gardner, Jamie Rubin and David Rubin, Ryan Zuriff, and Skeet Ulrich.

Standout looks and moments from the evening included:

Paris Hilton dressed as her BFF, Britney Spears, as the Toxic stewardess.

Also honoring one of the princess of pop’s biggest hits, Jessica Alba attendees the halloween bash in a diamond-studded bodysuit.

Kill Bill inspired Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s looks as Beatrix Kiddo and Gogo Yubari. The couple attended the party last year dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Also sporting a schoolgirl look, was actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith spotted out for the first time post-divorce.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford donned Grease cast outfits as Sandy and Danny.

Kaia Gerber sported a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick whilst beau Austin Butler channeled his inner Andy Warhol, with camera in-hand.

Justin Bieber attended as a scuba diver with flippers, leading the dancing in front of the DJ booth singing Despacito.

Glen Powell partied in a Wonder Bread jumpsuit, with chum Chord Overstreet sporting an Old Spice jumpsuit.

Upon arrival, the VIPs entered into a fantastical garden complete with giant flowers, agaves, cactus and mushrooms in glowing, vivid colors. This fantastical scene set the backdrop for the iconic “bell shot” experience – the surrounding lights flashed as guests successfully hit the bell.

A chasing LED tunnel transported guests from the fantastical garden through the house and into Wonderland in the backyard. Saturated with bright gradient colors, the space was lit up with projection mapping of oversized mushrooms.

With three custom Casamigos bars, the immersive garden featured an interactive motorbike, riding through a field of illuminated mushrooms. Meanwhile, in the corner stood a gigantic mirror inscribed with Snow White’s conic quote “mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”

