The Museum Of Arts And Design Celebrates MAD Ball 2023

On Monday, October 23rd, the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York City celebrated a momentous year with its annual MAD Ball gala event. The benefit brought together a creative assembly of Museum supporters and visionary artists at the iconic Mandarin Oriental New York, all with the goal of supporting this vital institution.

This year, MAD honored four important figures whose work has fueled inspiration and creativity–artist and designer Gaetano Pesce; Laura and Lewis Kruger, MAD Board Chairman Emeritus; and entrepreneur and design expert Michael Bruno. Having made monumental contributions to the Museum and to culture at large, each honoree was presented with an award handcrafted by artist and MAD Trustee Luam Melake. The ceremony was emceed by the legendary entertainer Justin Vivian Bond. Gallerist Benoist F. Drut presented the honor to Bruno, a longtime friend and collaborator, while Dr. Al Eiber accepted Pesce’s award on his behalf, and MAD Board Chair Michele Cohen presented the award to the Krugers. During the ceremony, guests enjoyed short films about each honoree directed by filmmaker Chiara Clemente.

With panoramic views facing Central Park on one side and the Museum on the other, the ballroom was a lively and sophisticated backdrop as guests reunited, mingled, and enjoyed the night. Guests included Alexander Hankin, Barbara Tober, Bryna Pomp, Elissa Auther, Erik Bottcher, Julia Haart, Kalifa, Luam Melake, Lutfi Janania, Machine Dazzle, Marcus Teo, Marsy Mittleman, Meredith Marks, Nina Tiari, Paul Arhold, Polina Proshinka, Sai de Silva, Tim Rodgers, Timo Weiland, and more.