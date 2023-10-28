Photo Credit: Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment2023 marks 10 years since Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Las Vegas opened its doors. To mark this milestone anniversary, Nobu Matsuhisa and business partner Meir Teper returned to Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace for an evening of celebrations with 300 VIP guests for a chance to reflect on 10 years of game-changing hospitality and look ahead at what is to come.

The evening of celebrations at began with an exclusive reception-style event in Nobu Restaurant & Lounge, where VIP casino and retail guests enjoyed special dishes inspired by 10 different Nobu hotel and restaurant locations across North America.

The festivities continued with an intimate after-party in the 10,300-square-foot Nobu Hotel Villa, featuring creative cocktails and desserts and an exclusive performance from ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld. Nobu Hospitality CEO Trevor Horwell, Caesars Entertainment executives, and the Nobu shareholders took to the stage and toasted 10 years of stirring the hospitality industry on the villa’s terrace surrounded by unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nobu and Caesars partnership continues to evolve after its decade-long relationship, with the much-anticipated Nobu Hotel Caesars Atlantic City set to open in January 2024, with a hotel opening within the newly created Caesars New Orleans soon to follow.

The brand will also continue to expand with a slew of luxury developments, with Nobu Hotel, Restaurant and Residences Toronto will follow to open in 2024. Additional Nobu projects are in development in Al Khobar, Al Marjan Island, Abu Dhabi, Tulum, Orlando, Punta Cana, Egypt, and Da Nang, Vietnam. Next year, the brand will also continue to expand its European footprint, making its hotel debut in both Italy and Portugal with openings in Rome and Lisbon, as well as a sixth Spanish property in Nobu Hotel Madrid.

