Perhaps the pinnacle of luxury hospitality in Miami Beach, Faena Miami Beach, has become a lavish and artistic haven redefining the concept of a beachfront retreat located at the heart of Miami’s vibrant cultural scene. With its distinctive blend of art, culture, and opulent design, Faena Miami Beach & District offers an unparalleled experience for those seeking a truly unique getaway. Whether you’re drawn to its iconic red and gold architecture, its world-class dining options, or the immersive cultural experiences it hosts, the property has become a staple on the Miami Beach skyline. At the helm of the day-to-day operations of Faena Miami Beach & District is Said Haykal, the General Manager of Faena Hotel Miami Beach & District. Ahead, Haute Living sits down with Haykal to understand how he got started in the industry and how Faena Hotel Miami Beach & District continues to evolve in the Magic City.

HAUTE LIVING: ​​How did you get started in the industry?

SAID HAYKAL: My first role in the industry was as a Front Desk / Phone Operator at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. Although I had a Master’s Degree and previous leadership experience, I recognized the significance of starting in a department that serves as the central hub within a hotel.

HL: ​​Was hospitality something you were always passionate about?

SH: Hospitality has been in my bloodline for over 70 years, although I never initially considered it as a potential career path. I ventured into various fields, including retail, advertising, and sales, obtained my MBA, took my LSAT to prepare for Law School, and even went through a semester of Med School. Yet, I ultimately realized that hospitality was a natural fit and something I would find fulfilling.

HL: ​​You were part of the opening team for the Faena in 2015; what was that like? And how has it evolved?

SH: I’ve opened different properties in the past, but the pre-opening of Faena was one of the most extraordinary experiences of my career. Alan Faena created a culture of collaboration and creativity among all disciplines. The team thrived on the artistry that Faena was built upon. Throughout the years, Faena has become an epicenter of art and culture in Miami Beach.

HL: ​​Walk us through your current role; what do you oversee, and what is your day-to-day?

SH: My role oversees all operations within the Faena District, which consists of five blocks on Miami Beach (32nd – 37th of Collins). I am responsible for ensuring that our team members have the support and resources they need to create the most memorable guest experiences and that all of our guests leave with lasting memories and look forward to their next visit. I’m also responsible for ensuring that the District is maintained and protected and that, ultimately, our Ownership Group is satisfied with our performance.

HL: ​​Faena District encompasses so many entities — what are the different aspects that make up the Faena District?

SH: Faena District is our very own five-block sanctuary right in the heart of Miami Beach, exemplifying the true meaning behind high-quality and purpose-built lifestyle living. Made up of Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Faena House, Faena Forum, Faena Bazaar, Faena Park, and Casa Faena, we are our own world where visitors can immerse themselves in creativity, innovation, and cultural richness. Primarily known for our Forbes-Five Star hotel and luxurious accommodations at Faena Miami Beach, our District also holds the historic Casa Faena, our beachside guesthouse steeped in Spanish architectural roots, designed as a home rather than as a hotel. At the heart of the District sits our Faena Forum, a stunning landmark dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking work in fields ranging from art and entertainment to an event venue like no other. Faena Bazaar, currently helmed by the Curio, transforms the traditional shopping center concept with a 20,000-square-foot multi-sensory space featuring curated fashion, jewelry, art, objects, food, and experiences. Each entity is a captivating blend of the ethos and mission behind our signature brand.

HL: The Aman development has also started; can you walk us through that?

SH: The Aman will be a great addition to the District and to mid-beach, which will attract more guests to the District and to our unique offerings. It will include two towers, one hotel, and one residential.

HL: ​​How are you hoping to continue evolving the Faena District over the next few months or even years?

SH: Our main goal is to keep within Alan Faena’s vision, which above all else, is to bring life to the community and create unique and genuine experiences for our guests. Similar to our origin story in Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires, what is now a premium Miami Beach location, was once dark, forgotten, and lifeless. A part of Faena’s character is to defy convention and redefine luxury hospitality by organically interlacing our South American spirit and warmth while celebrating art, lifestyle, culinary concepts, entertainment, wellness, urban design, retail, and more. What about Miami hospitality excites you right now? Miami hospitality as a whole excites me. The pandemic gave Miami an opportunity to elevate its offerings across the city, forging an unrivaled destination. From a cultural standpoint, with the culinary experiences and luxury brands that have all ventured into Miami Beach, the city is reclaiming its former glamour.

HL: What is one piece of advice you would give someone starting out in the industry in Miami?

SH: Love what you do. This can be an extremely challenging industry, but it can also be the most exciting. So find a brand or property that you are passionate about and pursue it. For me, that’s Faena Miami Beach.